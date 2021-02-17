Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Report With Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Trends and Opportunities by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s research report, titled “Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global automatic identification and data capture market grew at a CAGR of 11% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth by 2025.

Growing digitization and expanding industrial automation have enlightened the end-users regarding the benefits of advanced systems for data security, driving the demand for AIDC solutions. Additionally, the growing adoption of these tools in the healthcare industry for enhanced visibility of information, accurate data capturing, and optimal operational efficiency. Moreover, technological innovations, like RFID systems, including scanners and tags, find applications across various industries, which further induces the automatic identification and data capture market growth. The deployment of favorable government policies to promote the adoption of AIDC solutions are also expected to foster the automatic identification and data capture market.

Automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technique is used to obtain, record, and convert data into a digital file. This file may include images, audio, and other digital data, transferable into a computer without human intervention. Few common AIDC tools are barcode scanners, magnetic strips, smart cards, optical character recognition (OCR), biometric systems, and radio frequency identification (RFID) systems. These tools offer data encoding, machine scanning, and data decoding, which are widely employed in asset and inventory management, security, and workflow management across industries.

Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the automatic identification and data capture market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Toshiba TEC Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd.

Alien Technology LLC

NEC Corporation

Sato Holdings Corporation

Cognex Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra SpA)

Epson America Inc. (Seiko Epson Corporation)

The report has segmented the global automatic identification and data capture market on the basis of offering, product type, vertical and region.

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Product Type:

Barcode Scanners

Magnetic Stripe Cards

Smart Cards

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems

RFID Products

Biometric Systems

Breakup by Vertical:

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Market Trends

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

