Automated Material Handling Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Daifuku Co. Ltd, Interroll Group, Kardex Group, KION Group

Latin America Automated Material Handling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Automated Material Handling Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Automated Material Handling.

The Latin America automated material handling market was valued at USD 3818..5 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 5164 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

– The region is witnessing significant growth in the e-commerce industry. According to Worldpay’s annual Global Payments Report, online sales are expected to increase 19% in the next five years (8% above the global average) with 155.5 million people in Latin American buying online goods and services in 2019.

– According to Internet Retailer’s 2018 Latin America 500, the companies that operate physical stores as well as selling online accounted for 49.0% of online retail sales by the 500 leading web retailers in Latin America.

– Amazon, though it entered the region in 2012, has been only primarily dealing with books. In June 2017, Amazon added categories, such as smartphones, notebooks, tablets, and accessories, and further fine-tuned its logistics in a few months, before it began offering a full product assortment in the country.

Currently, the average promised delivery time is approximately nine days, and in most cases, deliveries are still made through post offices (correios). With Amazon entering the market, even the local players are expected to start using more AMH systems to stay competitive.

Top Leading Companies of Latin America Automated Material Handling Market are Daifuku Co. Ltd, Interroll Group, Kardex Group, KION Group, Columbus McKinnon Group, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG and others.

Key Market Trends

Argentina to Witness Slow Growth



– Since Argentina is a developing country, the availability of cheap labor is hindering the growth of the automated material handling system market in the country.

– Manufacturing, the single largest sector in the country’s economy, is well-integrated into the, with half the country’s industrial exports being agricultural in nature.

– Argentina has traditionally been the most advanced Latin American country, in terms of internet usage. Many multinational e-commerce industries are investing in Argentina and this is expected to increase the AMH usage in the country over the forecast period.

– Since there are more than 100 airports in Argentina, the airport end-user segment occupies the largest market share in the country. However, a fragile macroeconomic environment is expected to hinder the growth of automation in the country. Despite this, concerted efforts by the Argentine government to strengthen economic stability are yet to unfold.

– Recently, Comau, one of the leading industrial automation service providers, signed a new robotics and automation products partnership with the integrator SimAc. The partnership would consider a full portfolio offer of robotics, automation products, and latest solutions focused on the general industry and Tier-1 customers.

