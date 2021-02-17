Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Key Segments, Size and Future Potential

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market attained a valuation of $4,086.2 million in 2019 and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2030. Furthermore, the market is predicted to generate a revenue of $10,012.9 million in 2030. The key factors fueling the advancement of the market are the increasing discoveries of novel biomarkers, rising strategic development activities and initiatives being taken by the key market players, and the growing incidence of autoimmune diseases across the world.

As per the findings of the John Hopkin’s University, nearly 3% of the population or around 10 million people in the U.S. are affected by autoimmune diseases every year. Moreover, according to the reports of the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America in June 2015, in the U.S., out of every 100,000 people, 14–20 individuals suffered from myasthenia in 2014, The disease affected nearly 36,000–60,000 people in the country.

Geographically, the autoimmune disease diagnostics market is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the upcoming years. This would be a result of the existence of prominent market players, the availability of cost-effective diagnostic tests and affordable labor, soaring geriatric population, and the rising number of initiatives being taken by several private and public organizations for raising the public awareness about autoimmune diseases in the region.

