Audiological Devices Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027

The technology advancement and cost-effective devices are projected to boost the market over the forecast. One study found 360 million people are suffering from hearing disability which is 5% of the world population. Around 50% of adults over 65 years are facing some degree of hearing problems. In America 48 million people are suffering from some degree of hearing loss which is around 20% of the American population.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail, e-commerce, and other channels. The retail channel dominated the market and projected to grow at the same trend during the forecast period due to increasing number of retail stores. In addition, the e-commerce segment is expected to at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. According to a recent study, 3.6 million hearing aids were sold in the United States in 2016 and 75% sold through the private market.

The Audiological Devices Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Hearing Aid

Hearing Implants

Diagnostic Instruments

Bone Anchored Hearing Aid

By Technology:

Digital

Analog

By Distribution Channel:

Retail

E-commerce

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

William Demant Holdings A/S

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Widex A/S

GN ReSound Group

Sonova Holdings AG

Amplifon SpA

Cochlear Limited

Siemens Healthcare

Others

Key Questions Answered by Audiological Devices Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

