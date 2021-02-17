At a CAGR- 7.67% | Trail Running Shoes Market Size Insight Report 2021 To 2025 By Manufactures Types, End Users And Regions With COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The Global Demand for trail running shoes market, in terms of revenue, was estimated to be USD 2661.5 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4457.6 Million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.67% from 2019 to 2025. The global trail running shoes market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the number of driving factors.

Trail running shoes market has shown a significant growth in the recent years owing to the trail running is booming worldwide. There are more opportunities than ever before for runners to experience the trails. In addition to races of varying distances and level of difficulty, there are group runs organized by specialty retailers, camps, clinics and how-to articles and books specific to trail running. Trail running provides better strength training benefits for the legs compared to road running. Trail running also challenges coordination, agility and balance more so than running on roads, especially if running on technical trails full of rocks, roots and uneven terrain.

Increasing awareness regarding health benefits of trail running is one of the major factors driving the demand for trial running shoes. Increasing government support for trail running is also supplementing the market growth. For example; On August 28th, 2018; the International Trail Running Association (ITRA) and World Mountain Running Association (WMRA) announced a partnership with athletics’ governing body, the IAAF, marking a new era for two of the largest running communities in the world. Under the new agreement, the two running organizations became technical partners of the IAAF and will work alongside the International Association of Ultra running (IAU), a consultancy partner, to tap the potential of trail and mountain running.

Get Sample Report: @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/369

Scope of Trail Running Shoes Market

The study provides a crucial view of global trail running shoes market by segmenting the market based on type, application, and distribution channel and region & country level. On the basis of type, global trail running shoes market is segmented as barefoot shoes, low profile shoes, traditional shoes, maximalist shoes and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into men trail running shoes and women trail running shoes. On the basis of distribution channel, global trail running shoes market is segmented as direct sales and distributor. The regions covered in global trail running shoes market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global trail running shoes market sub-divided into U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, Africa, etc.

The global trail running shoes market is expected to witness a lucrative growth within the forecast period owing to growing awareness about the benefits of trail running shoes coupled with the latest advancements in its production drives the growth of global trail running shoes. The major difference between road shoes and trail shoes is their composition. Trail running shoes are heavier and designed to support and protect the foot on rugged terrain. These shoes offer durable soles with more aggressive tread patterns to defend against rocks, sticks and other obstacles one might encounter on the trails. Trail runners are built to prevent excessive foot rotation. In addition, because running on trails involves a shorter, more variable stride as the users adjust to land where footing is optimal, pronation control isn’t a big consideration. In addition, increasing trail running globally is also driving the demand for trail running shoes. Thus, all these advantages of trail running shoes are anticipated to foster the market growth.

Furthermore, increasing investment in trail running segment by the leading players is also fostering the market growth. For example; Salomon is one of the brands that have been investing in trail running right from the start. In workshops and with a broad media campaign, Salomon is making trail running come alive for many runners. The company has spent a lot of time and resources over the past few seasons to help the sport of trail running grow beyond its core group.

For trail runners there are special shoes which are mainly designed for trekking purpose, hiking and adventurous activity purpose that have knobby rigid soles than road running shoes. The Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) midsole contain lightweight, elastic nylon plastic layer to guard the feet from puncture wounds due to sharp rocks. The trail running shoes are less cushioned than their counterparts of shoes of road race. Furthermore, trail running shoes provide best stability on uneven terrain. For example, rigid shoes with deep lugs (5mm+) are best on trails with poor footing. Trail shoes are made up of with thicker material on upper part of shoes to tightly hold the feet. The tightly woven mesh prevents rips from trail debris. Many trail shoes include toe bumpers to protect toes. Trail shoes are also designed with a gusseted tongue to keep trail debris and gravel out of the shoe. The sole are designed to be steady on the ground on an uneven trail surface. Large lugs, teeth and stickier rubber that are used in trail shoes provide better adhesive friction through dirt, mud and rocks.

The Trail Running Shoes market is segmented in to type, application and region. Based on Type, the Trail Running Shoes market is segmented in to barefoot shoes, low profile shoes, traditional shoes and maximalist shoes. Based on application, the market is segmented in to men trail running shoes, women trail running shoes.

The regions covered in this Trail Running Shoes Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Trail Running Shoes is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players Trail Running Shoes –

Global Trail Running Shoes market report covers prominent players like Brooks, Salomon, Asics, New Balance, Deckers, The North Face, Montrail, Saucony, LOWA, The North Face, Montrail, Tecnica, Adidas, Nike, Vasque, Scarpa, La Sportiva, Pearl Izumi, Under Armour, Mizuno, Puma, Zamberlan and others.

The Popularity of Adventurous Activities among Urban Dwellers to Seek out Escape from City Life is driving the Trail Running Shoes Market

The popularity of urban dwellers to seek out escape by trekking and hiking in hills, jungles and mountains is driving the trail running shoes market. The benefits of trail running shoes such as physical exercise, mental simulation, safety to feet and toes and stability are the main factors for its growing popularity among adventure wanderers and hikers. People are becoming more aware of having appropriate shoes for different occasions to avoid muscle injuries, knee & hip pain and back pain. This in turn propels the trail running shoes market to grow. Youngsters are keener on healthy life style and keen on going to adventurous tours, along with rapid development of adventurous tour and travel companies has helped in increasing demand of trail running shoes. The outdoor footwear industry is trending towards lighter weight products along with trail running shoes, traditionally which was heavy weighted compared to other shoes. According to FDRA (Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America) in America 37% of sales of footwear is due to need of having shoes for different occasions and 30% of total sales is depending on the price of shoes, which also shows the trend of trail running shoes demand among customers. The trail running shoes are made for specific activity and situation, which is restraining the market.

North America is dominating the Trail Running Shoes Market

North America is dominating the trail running shoes market due to high interest among citizens about health and adventure activities such as aerobics, hiking, trailing etc. Asia-Pacific is the second largest market for foot wear industry and expected to have fastest growth rate due to wide base of population, lower average selling price and increasing penetration of e-commerce. 54% of global shoe consumption comes from Asia and this trend also affects the trail running shoes market. The Chinese footwear market is second in terms of revenue after US in global market and it produces more than 60% of global footwear production, making it one of the dominating countries in global trail running shoes market. more than 237 million of made in China shoes are being shipped to the U.S., representing more than 50% of the market in USA, which also shows the importance of US trail running shoes market in China point of view. Europe trail running shoes market is driven by the customers who prefer sports adventure, hiking, trailing and adventure tours.

Key Benefits for Market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation –

By Type

Barefoot Shoes

Low profile Shoes

Traditional Shoes

Maximalist Shoes

By Application

Men trail running shoes

Women trail running shoes

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Top Trending Reports:@

With Full Report:@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/consumer-goods/trail-running-shoes

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at: sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/