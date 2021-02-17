Artificial Intelligence in the Medical Imaging Market Is Booming Worldwide | Leading Key Players -NVIDIA Corporation, Enlitic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Aidoc, 3Scan, Siemens

MarketIntelligenceData report, titled Global Artificial Intelligence in the Medical Imaging Market Size and Forecast to 2025 presents a comprehensive take on the overall market. Analysts have carefully evaluated the milestones achieved by the global Artificial Intelligence in the Medical Imaging market and the current trends that are likely to shape its future. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to put together an exhaustive report on the subject. Analysts have offered an unbiased outlook on the global Artificial Intelligence in the Medical Imaging market to guide clients toward a well-informed business decision.

The Global Artificial Intelligence in the Medical Imaging Market offers useful insights into the trends and the factors that propel this Global market. This market study comprehensively discusses the salient features of the Global Artificial Intelligence in the Medical Imaging Market in terms of the market structure and landscape, the challenges, demand factors, and the expected market performance.

Top Companies operating in the Global Artificial Intelligence in the Medical Imaging market profiled in the report:

NVIDIA Corporation, Enlitic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Aidoc, 3Scan, Siemens, Butterfly Network, Inc., Agfa Healthcare, EchoNous, Inc., Arterys, IBM Corporation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) also known as machine intelligence is a branch of computer science that works to create intelligent machines. AI technologies such as deep learning is already being implemented in speech recognition, monitoring financial data for theft, and in self-driving cars. Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is being implemented by healthcare service providers including hospitals for clinical usage, clinical decision support, and clinical diagnosis. Imaging-enabled specialties such as pathology and radiology are set to be early adopters of artificial technology. The use of AI technology is expected to improve clinical outcomes and diagnostic process of healthcare providers. Apart from making radiologists more productive and efficient, AI and machine learning are likely to improve the experience of patients throughout the imaging process.

Global Artificial Intelligence in the Medical Imaging Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Digital Pathology

Oncology

Others

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Regional Analysis For Artificial Intelligence in the Medical Imaging Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

