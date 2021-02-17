Application Infrastructure Middleware Market 2021 Analysis By Innovations, New Technology And Research – IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Salesforce.com Inc.

Global “Application Infrastructure Middleware Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Application Infrastructure Middleware market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Application Infrastructure Middleware industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The application infrastructure middleware market was valued at USD 38064 million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 59708.5 million by 2026, register a CAGR of 7.31% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026

Top Leading Companies of Global Application Infrastructure Middleware Market are: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Software AG, Fujitsu Ltd, Unisys Corporation, Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Informatica LLC and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

January 2020 – TIBCO and Enfo formed a strategic partnership with reselling exclusivity in the Nordics and Baltics. TIBCO Software Inc empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Combining knowledge and broad customer base in the Nordics with TIBCO’s leading software solutions and network will benefit both Enfo and TIBCO customers.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Deployment is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– The modern cloud application infrastructure has evolved to provide better efficiency and scalability than existing on-premise deployment. The growing trend towards cloud services and the innovation in IoT further help boost investments in modern application infrastructure and middleware.

– Application infrastructure middleware is used in the context of public, private, or hybrid cloud computing for cloud enablement of existing and new applications. For instance, it is possible to turn existing custom applications into Software as a Service application with all the complex software architecture handled by platform middleware.

– The robust rate of the adoption of cloud services is creating an integration challenge for enterprises across the globe using older on-premise services, such as enterprise service bus (ESB) and BPMs, as they were not designed to handle cloud integration.

