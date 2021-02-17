App Analytics Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – AppsFlyer Ltd., Kochava Inc., Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Adobe Inc., Localytics (Upland Software, Inc.), Mixpanel, Inc., Countly Ltd

The App Analytics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The App Analytics Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026). The increasing usage of mobile/web applications across various end-user industries is the major factor driving this growth.

The 120 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global App Analytics Market: AppsFlyer Ltd., Kochava Inc., Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Adobe Inc., Localytics (Upland Software, Inc.), Mixpanel, Inc., Countly Ltd., AppDynamics LLC, Flurry, Inc., App Annie Inc.

– July 2020 – App Annie launched a new version of Libring, rebranded as App Annie Ascend, which will be sold to existing App Annie customers, with the aim to cater to a different market. App Annie aims to move beyond just providing app market data by offering advertising analytics as well, particularly for game publishers and other companies on the supply side of the ad industry.

– December 2019 – Google upgraded the new App + Web property in Google Analytics, which allows users to measure multiple websites and apps. App + Web properties allow people to measure data across their app and website all in one place.

– September 2019 – App Annie acquired mobile analytics company Libring with the aim to present market data and advertising analytics side by side, making it easier for mobile publishers and brands to create winning mobile experiences. The company also revealed a major redesign of its brand to mark the first step in its expanded strategic vision and reflect its commitment to be the mobile performance standard.

Market Overview:

– Several companies across industries are rapidly embracing digitalization, acting as a major catalyst for the adoption of mobile/web apps amongst the customers. According to a study by App Annie, the total number of mobile apps downloaded globally increased from 140.68 billion in 2016 to 204 billion in 2019.

– Another major factor driving the growth of adoption of app analytics solutions is the increasing usage of smartphones and mobile devices, which has significantly proliferated the usage and time spent on mobile apps. Also, the dependence on mobile devices is increasing the BYOD trends in the workplace, which is further stimulating the growth of the use of mobile devices.

– For instance, according to a study by Ofcom, most people in the UK are dependent on their digital devices and need a constant connection to the internet. 17% of people owned a smartphone in 2008 in the United Kingdom compared to 78% in 2018, with 95% among 16-24 year-olds. According to a study by Ofcom in 2018, people in the UK now check their smartphones, on average, every 12 minutes of the waking day. Such trends have proliferated the use of several mobile apps across the globe, which has increased the demand for app analytics amongst organizations across industries.

– Moreover, the Covid-19 pandemic and the worldwide lockdown rules have further triggered the use of several mobile/desktop apps, such as zoom video, gaming, and other entertainment apps, along with health and fitness apps and payment apps. For instance, according to a study by BARC, approximately 77% of the respondents use smartphones for payment apps in April 2020, compared to 73% of people in January 2020.

Media and Entertainment Industry Expected to Capture Significant Share

– The Media and Entertainment Industry encompasses mobile or web apps used for gaming, social media, music apps, and OTT media, amongst other categories. The increasing usage of social media and messenger apps amongst the customers is expected to increase the adoption of app analytics solutions across the companies. It is estimated that there will be approximately 3.75 billion active mobile social media users, out of 3.8 billion active social media users, by 2020.

– Moreover, OTT (Over-The-Top) content is rapidly transforming the entertainment landscape. With the internet and TV converging, the way people search, share, and watch their favorite content is evolving. This is causing a drastic surge in the number of OTT players in the industry, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, and Disney and Comcast lately.

– In May 2020, the E-sports platform Mobile Premier League awarded its digital media and analytics mandate to Performics India, for running the digital media campaigns of the platform and set up their Google Marketing Platform stack. The media, tech, and analytics solutions of Performics is expected to help MPL realize all its business goals.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market



– The North America region is expected to dominate the App Analytics Market owing to the presence of several market players in the region, such as AppsFlyer, Kochava, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, and many more.

– Also, the region’s dominance in the adoption of advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and analytical solutions, and its capability to invest in R&D capabilities, are certain factors further driving the market growth.

– For instance, in January 2019, TD Bank Group (TD) launched a chatbot named TD Clari, which is successfully integrated into the bank’s mobile app. The chatbot empowers customers with real-time personal spending insights and guides their everyday transactions.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the App Analytics Market is expected to move towards fragmentation, owing to the emergence of several small and medium-sized solution providers in the market. The solution providers are increasingly collaborating with several companies across the industries to boost the adoption of their app analytics solutions. Also, the existing market players are innovating their solutions to compete in the market.

