Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027

The Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

The increasing numbers of global transactions have led to the deployment of AML solutions in banks and other financial institutions. In addition, rising AI technologies in AML software and the growing adoption of cloud-based software are projected to grow significantly the market growth. However, the decrease in the number of AML professionals is projected to impede the growth of the anti-money laundering software market.

The report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Anti-Money Laundering Software market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis.

Due to the increasing regulatory scrutiny and complex challenges related to anti-money laundering issues, financial organizations and institutions are realizing the importance of maintaining and implementing a robust AML software program. By deployment model, the market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premises models. The on-premises segment held the largest share of the anti-money laundering software market with more than 65% in 2019.

The Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Segmentation:

By Functionality:

Transaction Monitoring

Currency Transaction Reporting

Customer Identity Management

Compliance Management

By Deployment Model:

Cloud

On-premise

By End-Use Industries:

BFSI

Defense and Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Accenture Plc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

OpenText Corp.

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Others

Key Questions Answered by Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

