Anti-Money Laundering Software Market 2020-2026 With Top Vendors ACI Worldwide, AML360, EastNets, Experian, Fiserv, Oracle

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market is expected to grow worth of US$ +2 Billion and at a CAGR of +16% over the forecast period 2020-2026

The Research Insights has newly announced the global research report titled as “Anti-Money Laundering Software Market”. Due to the rapid developments in the financial crime, the global Anti-Money Laundering Software market is demanding sector across the globe. Furthermore, it offers detailed data about the global market in terms of business overview, classifications, applications, features, ongoing trends, and competitive landscape.

Anti-money laundering software is used by companies to detect suspicious activities by persons or organizations who are trying to generate income through illegal actions. This software is used by compliance professionals to comply with regulations such as the Bank Secrecy Act and with corporate policies regarding financial fraud. Accountants and managers from all departments can also benefit from using this type of software when evaluating new customers and suppliers. Additionally, anti-money laundering software is used by banks and financial institutions to detect suspicious and fraudulent activities that may impact their profitability and damage their reputation.

Top Key Players:

ACI Worldwide, AML360, AML Partners, EastNets, Experian, Fiserv, Nice Actimize, Oracle, Safe Banking Systems, SAS, SunGard, Thomson Reuters, Tonbeller, Truth Technologies, Verafin, Aquilan, Ascent Technology Consulting, Banker’s Toolbox, Cellent Finance Solutions, CS&S.

The global anti-money laundering software market is subjective by numerous factors such as surge in money laundering cases, application of severe government regulations to organize Anti-Money Laundering solutions and a growth in IT spending among financial organizations. Increase in online banking institutions, peer-to-peer transfers using mobile phones, anonymous online payment services, and use of virtual currencies have led to rise in money laundering cases.

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market: Segmentation Overview–

By Component:

Software

Service

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premise

The cloud-based segment is predictable to eyewitness the highest growth rate, due to increase in acceptance of cloud-based solutions in small & medium-sized economic organizations to conflict money laundering.

By Product:

Transaction Monitoring

Currency Transaction Reporting

Customer Identity Management

Compliance Management

North America is likely to be the largest region in the global market for anti-money laundering software market. Stringent regulations against money laundering in the U.S. and Canada is contributing to the growth of the region. The anti-money laundering software providers can leverage this as an opportunity for expanding their business and ensure that money laundering incidences are reduced to a greater extent.

