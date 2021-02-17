Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Sicpa Holding SA

The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The anti-counterfeit packaging market was valued at USD 5460 million in 2020, and is expected to reach USD 14053.33 million by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 17.48% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The 110 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Sicpa Holding SA, AlpVision SA, Applied Dna Sciences Inc., Uflex Limited, Authentix Inc., Ampacet Corporation, PharmaSecure Inc.

Some of the recent developments in the market are as follows:

– Feb 2019 – Zebra Technologies Corporation announced the acquisition of Temptime Corporation, a privately help temperature monitoring and mission-critical applications company in the in the healthcare industry.

– May 2018 – CCL Industries Inc. acquired Nortec International Ltd, a private specialty manufacturer of high-performance labels and marking systems for the Israeli high technology sector, based near Tel Aviv, Israel, for approximately USD 9 million.

Market Overview:

– The introduction of regulations, such as the Anti-counterfeiting Trade Agreement by the United States and the labeling and serialization measures by the EU Commission, is expected to positively impact the market in the developed economies over the forecast period.

– In 2016, according to the International Trade Administration, the global value for counterfeit drugs was valued in between USD 75 – 200 billion, which is an indicator of a severe threat to the consumer’s health worldwide. The developing economies that are also known to be the major importers of drugs, are the most affected regions due to this trade.

– Countries, such as China, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Turkey, have introduced procedures that is designed to tighten the supply chain security for the pharmaceuticals industry. Silicon dioxide-based tags are being used as it is affirmed by the US Food and Drug Administration as generally recognized as safe (GRAS) and is considered fit for human consumption.

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare to Drive the Market Demand



– Counterfeit pharmaceutical is one of the most lucrative sectors of the global trade in illegally copied goods. Fake drugs harm and even kill millions of people across the world. It inflicts serious damage on the brand names of big pharmaceutical manufacturers.

– Lifesaving drugs are also not free from the trade of fake medicines. In November 2017, the WHO estimated that fake medicine accounts for 10% in total of USD 300 billion in the pharmaceuticals industry, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

– The growing public use of online pharmacies, along with a new mass producer of counterfeit medicines, has widened the market for falsified drugs. According to the WHO, around 50% of the drugs for sale in the internet are estimated to be fake.

Regulations Have Assisted North America to Hold Major Share



– North America is one of the most significant markets in the anti-counterfeit packaging market. Increasing consumer demand for food and beverages, healthcare products, cosmetics, and electronics is expected to contribute extensively in the growth of this market.

– Consumers are increasingly demanding for transparency, which results in a significant rise in the traceability of these products. The region has United States, whose counterfeit goods exceeds USD 1 trillion annually based on the value of goods seized by law enforcement, as per the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The presence of refined anti-counterfeit regulation has helped the market in increasing its market share.

– Thus, in order to cater to the growing demand, manufacturers are integrating innovative technologies in equipment with specific functionalities for efficient identification and tracking of products.

Competitive Landscape

The anti-counterfeit packaging market is moderately competitive. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with innovative and sustainable packaging, many of the companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts by tapping new markets.

The report has 150 tables and figures.

