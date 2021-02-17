Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market

Chemical Mechanical Planarization of Silicon Enables Development of New Electronics

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) is a fundamental technology in the consumer and industrial electronics landscape. Companies in the chemical mechanical planarization market are increasing their production capabilities to meet increasing demands for high-precision electronic wafers. Thus, global planar uniformity is benefitting the semiconducting substrates value and supply chain.

Innovations in CMP have enabled the development of state-of-the-art consumer electronics. Companies in the chemical mechanical planarization market are using silicon to develop high-performance semiconductors. As such, compound semiconductors account for the third-highest revenue amongst all applications in the chemical mechanical planarization market, with an estimated value of ~US$ 700 million by the end of 2027. Thus, the semiconducting properties of silicon make it an ideal choice for the production of transistors, diodes, and microelectronics, amongst others.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19007

Companies in the chemical mechanical planarization space are gauging the incremental opportunities available, as abundance of silicon on the Earth make it a cost-efficient material for the production of high-quality electronic devices. The cost-effectiveness of silicon is likely to lead innovation in electronic devices toward ultra-large-scale-integration and systems-on-chips.

Request For Discount :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=19007

Advanced Polishing Pads Help Production of High-performance Devices

Chemical mechanical polishing pads play a crucial role in the overall performance of the polishing process. As such, pads are predicted to dominate the chemical mechanical planarization market, and record the second-highest revenue amongst all consumables, with an estimated value of ~US$ 1.3 billion by the end of 2027. Thus, companies are capitalizing on the sales of high-performance devices that have low cost and low power consumption, and are developed with the help of advanced polishing pads. Growing trends of IoT, longer battery life, and mobility are anticipated to contribute to the exponential growth of the chemical mechanical planarization market.

Manufacturers in the chemical mechanical planarization landscape are increasing their focus on device scaling. They are experimenting with advancements in lithography and vertical device integrations for 3D devices. Material innovations also play a dominant role with the implementation of metal gate and novel compound solutions in devices. CMP is becoming increasingly popular in non-IC (integrated circuit) applications, such as the fabrication of micro lens array for improved extraction of light from LED (light emitting diodes).

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutritional-oil-powder-market-to-reach-a-valuation-of-us-3-2-bn-by-2027-market-to-be-driven-by-food-processing-industry-from-2019-to-2027-transparency-market-research-301006405.html

High-quality Slurries Meet Increasing Requirements in Complex CMP Processes

There is growing demand for high-quality CMP slurries in semiconductor applications. Likewise, the chemical mechanical planarization consumables market is consolidated, with only four major players accounting for ~60% of the market share. Hence, companies are competing to offer high-quality slurries for complex CMP processes. Companies in the chemical mechanical planarization market are increasing their production capacities to deliver higher volumes of dielectric and metal polishing solutions. They are increasing investments in advanced slurry technology with the help of well-funded R&D programs.

Get an idea about the offerings of our report from Report Brochure

Companies in the chemical mechanical planarization ecosystem are focusing on growing their product portfolios by increasing the availability of premium-quality nitride and polysilicon slurries that can increasingly meet defect reduction requirements. These requirements are complemented with the demand for tighter specifications, at a lower cost of manufacturing. Companies in the chemical mechanical planarization market are making widespread use of water-glass colloidal silica slurries in semiconductor devices.

About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.