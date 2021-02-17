Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Calcium Malate Market

Health Concerns Boost Uptake of Calcium Malate Supplements to Fight Coronavirus Infection

Negative ramifications of the novel coronavirus infection are reflecting in millions of patients. People around the world have become conscious about maintaining optimum health in order to prevent exposure to COVID-19. Companies in the calcium malate market are capitalizing on this opportunity, as many people are consuming multivitamin and calcium supplements. E-pharmacies are experiencing increased sales of calcium malate supplements.

In order to boost the uptake of calcium malate supplements, e-pharmacies and e-Commerce platforms are offering heavy discounts on combo products. Sellers in the calcium malate market are providing combo packs of calcium malate supplements, along with multivitamin tablets available in various flavors to bolster sales. As such, effervescent supplements are in high demand to fight off infections. Moreover, researchers are looking for calcium alternatives to detect the infection or if calcium can play an important role in treatment or medication. Due to COVID-19, consumers have turned to healthy eating and are focusing on the consumption of micronutrients and therefore the demand for calcium malate among supplements manufacturers is expected to rise in near future.

Calcium Malate Supplementation Promotes Muscle Contraction

Calcium malate, also known as calcium citrate malate, is becoming increasingly mainstream in dietary supplements. Currently, nutraceutical end use segment dictates the lion’s share of the calcium malate market and is anticipated to continue dominating the revenue share. The market is estimated to reach ~US$ 360 Mn by the end of 2030. The demand for calcium malate supplements is surging, since the compound promotes proper muscle contraction.

The high prevalence of osteoporosis in individuals is another key market driver, which is catalyzing growth of the calcium malate market. Many people have developed a sensitivity toward consuming natural forms of carbohydrates, thus leaving them deficient in the richest dietary sources of calcium. For such individuals, nutrition companies are suggesting calcium malate supplementation to avoid being deficient in calcium.

Allergic Reactions of Calcium Malate Supplements Hamper Market Growth

Since calcium absorption abilities vary with different individuals, companies in the calcium malate market are increasing the availability of supplements. However, clinical side effects of calcium malate are common among individuals and might inhibit market growth. Allergic reactions, such as swelling of tongue, hives, and difficulty while breathing are being experienced by people. Hence, pharmaceutical companies are advising customers to seek doctor’s consultation before consuming supplements to prevent adverse health events in individuals.

The adequate intake of calcium malate and Vitamin D is essential to maintain optimum bone health. Hence, food products supplier in the U.S., NutriScience Innovations, is offering calcium citrate ingredients that can be used in animal health and nutraceutical applications. Manufacturers in the calcium malate market are innovating supplements that help individuals achieve peal bone mass.

Loss of Bone Mass in Older Women Fuels Demand for Calcium Malate Products

Calcium malate products are gaining increased visibility in fruit preparations, jellies, and beverages. For instance, Dr. Paul Lohmann Calcium Malate is being highly publicized as a stabilizer in fast melt sticks and fruit preparations. Companies in the calcium malate market are manufacturing GMO (Genetically Modified)-free and allergen-free ingredients to boost product uptake. They are catering to niche requirements of individuals who are demanding vegan and vegetarian mineral malate.

Manufacturers in the calcium malate market are unlocking value-grab opportunities in pharmaceutical drugs that help to reduce the synthesis of stomach acid. Since digestive efficiency reduces as our age progresses, the need for calcium supplements increases to establish efficacious absorption of minerals. Healthcare companies have developed a laser-like focus for older women population who are primarily susceptible to loss of bone mass. Efficient nerve impulse transmission and neuronal communication can also be achieved with the help of calcium malate supplements.

High-value Mineral Salts Gain Visibility in Pharmaceutical Drugs for CVD Patients

Individuals are becoming aware about the advantages of high-value mineral salts, such as calcium malate, magnesium malate, and sodium malate. As such, nutritional supplements are one of the largest markets for high-value mineral salts, and are given in the form of gel-caps, liquid supplements, and chewable tablets. Manufacturers in the calcium malate market are increasing their production capabilities to develop powder, tablets, and capsules that facilitate healthy blood pressure in individuals. Companies are increasing the availability of micronized, micro-encapsulated, and customized products to suit specific requirements of consumers.

Companies in the calcium malate market are maintaining a diverse portfolio in high-value mineral salts that are available in value added forms such as granules, crystals, and fine powders. The high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) in people is another key driver, which is promoting market growth. As such, the market is expected to advance at a favorable CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

