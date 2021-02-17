Amusement Parks Market Growing Massively by 2021-2026 Major Players: Disney Parks and Resorts, Universal Studios Theme parks, OTC Parks China

The Global Amusement Parks Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Amusement Parks market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Amusement Parks data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Amusement Parks Market: Disney Parks and Resorts, Universal Studios Theme parks, OTC Parks China, SeaWorld Entertainment, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, and Others.

Market Overview:

An amusement park is a park that features various attractions, such as rides and games, as well as other events for entertainment purposes. A theme park is a type of amusement park that bases its structures and attractions around a central theme, often featuring multiple areas with different themes. Unlike temporary and mobile funfairs and carnivals, amusement parks are stationary and built for long-lasting operation. They are more elaborate than city parks and playgrounds, usually providing attractions that cater to a variety of age groups. While amusement parks often contain themed areas, theme parks place a heavier focus with more intricately-designed themes that revolve around a particular subject or group of subjects.

The North American and the European amusement parks markets are anticipated to witness substantial growth due to increasing per capita disposable income along with presence of major theme-based parks in the focused regions. Walt Disney World in Florida is considered as the most visited theme park in the world. Dubailand, an amusement park currently being constructed in Dubai is expected to be the largest theme-based park in the world. In India, Imagica, an amusement park owned by Adlabs, has surged in popularity. Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park Hong Kong, Lotte World (South Korea), Everland (South Korea), Tokyo Disney Resort, and Universal Studios in Japan are some of the most visited amusement parks in Asia Pacific.

This report segments the Global Amusement Parks Market on the basis of Types are:

Science Theme-based Parks

Music/Art Theme-based Parks

Other Themes

On the basis of Application, the Global Amusement Parks Market is segmented into:

Children

Adult

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026. Amusement Parks industry report also includes new project SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

