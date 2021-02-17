Aluminum Extrusion Market: Global Industry Growth, Market Size, Market Share and Forecast 2020-2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Aluminum Extrusion Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Aluminum Extrusion market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The wide use of extruded aluminum products in various industries is expected to grow the market across the globe. Due to its features such as low cost, recyclability, lightweight, and easy availability has assisted the demand for extruded aluminum products globally. In 2020, Norsk Hydro ASA achieved a certificate of Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Performance Standard for it 15 sites located in Europe. It will impact customers who prefer certified suppliers for sustainable material.

The report titled “Aluminum Extrusion Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Aluminum Extrusion industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Aluminum Extrusion market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Aluminum Extrusion Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

By end-use industry, the building and construction segment held the largest share of aluminum extrusion market in 2019 around 60% of market share. The segment is also driven by come factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization. In addition, due to its features lightweight and high strength, the automotive and transportation segment is expected to the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period.

The Aluminum Extrusion Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Shapes

Rods & Bars

Pipes & Tubes

Others

By End-Use:

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Energy

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Norsk Hydro ASA

CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

Hindalco-Novelis

Arconic

Constellium

Jindal Aluminium Limited

Alcoa Corporation

TALCO ALUMINIUM COMPANY

QALEX

Others

Key Questions Answered by Aluminum Extrusion Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

