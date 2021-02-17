Air Runner Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities | Assault Fitness, ACC USA, CO, Fitcare India, Cosco (India) Limited

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global air runner market are Assault Fitness, ACC USA, CO, Fitcare India, Cosco (India) Limited., Woodway USA, Inc., SD Fitness Equipment., Zhejiang Lianmei Industrial Co.,Ltd, Tabono Fitness, TrueForm Runner, Land Fitness Tech Co.,Ltd, Being Strong Fitness Equipment, DRAX inc., China GuangZhou BFT Fitness Equipment Co.,Ltd, Technogym, NOHrD, JERAI FITNESS PVT. LTD., among others.

Global air runner market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing urbanization worldwide and rising health consciousness among population are the factor for the growth of this market.

Air runner is a fitness running machine that works intensively in a tiny package. With no electrical consumption and a low carbon footprint, air runner operates on the energy of the exerciser. This allows the exerciser to push their workout as per their need and change the speed as well. They are super strength & durability and are usually made of steel frame & handrails and slatted running surface. They don’t need any drive motor or life motor and are very easy to handle.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising obese population will drive the growth of this market

Increasing government initiatives to promote good health will also enhance the market growth

Rising disposable income will propel the growth of this market

Increasing youth population will also act as a factor for the growth of this market.

AirRunner need to use up to 30% additional energy and oxygen intake due to which it is difficult as compared to running outdoors; this factor will restrict the market growth

Increasing usage of energy as compared to the treadmill can also hamper the market growth

Conducts Overall AIR RUNNER Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Application (Residential, Commercial),

End- User (Gym, School, Community, Sports Center, Other)

The AIR RUNNER report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, TrueForm Runner will be using a textured material produced by Naboso Technology in their new treadmill named Naboso TrueForm Runner. They will be using the Naboso technology as a tread surface so they can dynamically adjust walking and running foot and neuro activation. This is specially designed for the people with neurological conditions as this new material will be targeting the nerves in the bottom of the feet

