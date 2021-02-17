AI Market in Medical Imaging Market Evolving Technology in Medical Sector and Growth Outlook 2021

AI Market in Medical Imaging Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

Global AI Market in Medical Imaging market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2021 to 2026 are profiled in this report.

– July 2020 – Zebra Medical Vision announced that it had entered a strategic collaboration with TELUS Ventures. This collaboration includes an investment expected to grow Zebra-Meds presence in North America and enable the company to showcase its artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to the latest modalities and clinical care settings.

– June 2020 – GE Healthcare introduced its Thoracic Care Suite, a collection of eight artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms from Lunit INSIGHT CXR to help alleviate clinical strain due to COVID-19. The AI suite quickly analyzes chest x-ray findings and flags abnormalities to radiologists for review, including pneumonia, which may indicate COVID-19, as well as tuberculosis, lung nodules, and other radiological findings.

Scope of the Report:

The AI Market in Medical Imaging is expected to register a CAGR of 30.4% over the forecast period from 2021 – 2026. The growing aging population, coupled with rising investment in the healthcare ecosystem, is expected to impact overall market growth over the forecast period positively. Developed nations have been facing this demographic challenge and have been investing in bringing affordable and advanced healthcare systems to the people, thereby providing impetus to the market. X-ray imaging is being widely used to detect lung and breast cancer. Additionally, a computed tomography (CT) scan can detect small lesions in the lungs that go undetected on an x-ray. Confirmative, diagnostic, and supportive are different uses of X-rays in the medical domain.

Key Market Trends:

Computed Tomography is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– The major factors for the growth of the computed tomography (C.T.) market include the growing prevalence of various lifestyle associated chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions and increasing demand for advanced imaging solutions integrated with A.I. and further investment in AI-enabled solutions are some of the factors expected to drive the overall market growth. Increasing demand for advanced assessment tools in the emergency department and a growing number of ambulatory emergency care units are the drivers expected to positively impact the C.T. market growth, which will boost the overall demand of the A.I market in medical imaging.

– In June 2020, Qure.ai announced its first US FDA clearance for its head C.T. scan product. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision covers four critical abnormalities identified by Qure.ai’s emergency room product. Now, the A.I. tool can triage radiology scans with intracranial bleeds, mass effect, midline shift, and cranial fractures. Two of these capabilities include cranial fractures and midline shifts, which are exclusive to Qure.ai’s product. This means that the recently cleared qER suite will triage nearly all critical abnormalities visible on routine head computed tomography scans.

– Imsight Technology, a Chinese company that has been developing equipment for digital radiographic examinations of the chest since 2018, has devised an A.I. system that assists computer-aided tomographic diagnostic screening of the lungs amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The new system consists of a deep-learning process that reads in a considerable amount of data and can read images accurately as experienced doctors. During a trial in February 2020, the system processed images at more than 99% accuracy.

– According to NCBI, more than 70 million C.T. scans are performed in the U.S. and 5 million in the U.K. every year with an increasing annual rate of 10%, signifying the growth potential of C.T. in the overall medical imaging market. The more extended incubation period of COVID-19 is a massive restriction for early diagnosis and effective treatment for the ongoing pandemic. Preliminary screening of suspected patients by C.T. can reveal lung damages at the early stages. This has a significant impact in the developing countries where tests/million population ratio is lower and is likely to fuel the overall A.I. market in medical imaging.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: AI Market in Medical Imaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

