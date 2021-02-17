AI in Healthcare Market Revenue and Highest Growth Rate to $99,491.58 million by 2027 | General Vision, iCarbonX, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

The AI in healthcare market was valued at $4,836.87 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $99,491.58 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 42.8% from 2020 to 2027.Artificial intelligence (AI) can be defined as the science and engineering adopted to design intelligent machines, especially intelligent computer programs. AI is an intelligent system that applies various human intelligence based functions such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving skills on different disciplines such as biology, computer science, mathematics, linguistics, psychology, and engineering. AI is widely applicable in medication management, treatment plans, and drug discovery.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

General Vision

iCarbonX

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Next IT Corp

Welltok Inc.

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the AI in Healthcare Market.

By Offering

o Hardware

o Software

o Services

By Algorithm

o Deep Learning

o Querying Method

o Natural Language Processing

o Context Aware Processing

By Application

o Robot-assisted Surgery

o Virtual Nursing Assistant

o Administrative Workflow Assistance

o Fraud Detection

o Dosage Error Reduction

o Clinical Trial Participant Identifier

o Preliminary Diagnosis

o Others

By End User

o Healthcare Providers

o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

o Patients

o Payers

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their AI in Healthcare Market position. The AI in Healthcare Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

TOC of AI in Healthcare Market report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 2020

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. AI in Healthcare Market Variables, Trends & Scope (2020-2027)

Chapter 4. AI in Healthcare Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5. AI in Healthcare Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. AI in Healthcare Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. AI in Healthcare Market: Regional Estimates, by Product, & Application

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Approx. (2020-2027)

