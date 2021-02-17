Agricultural microbials Market 2021 – Increasing Demand, Industry Share, Growth with Industry Study Pandemic, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges Analysis, In Depth Insight, Industry Opportunities and Investment Overview Growth & Research Finding TO 2026

Global agricultural microbials market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.54 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 10.10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.02% during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global agricultural microbials market players profiled are Bayer AG, Syngenta, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Certis USA LLC, Marrone Bio Innovations, Valent BioSciences LLC, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, Koppert B.V., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., ChemChina, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, LALLEMAND Inc.., Verdesian Life Sciences, Indigo Ag Inc., Precision Laboratories LLC, GSFC, Novozymes, Isagro, Monsanto.

Agricultural microbials Market Segmentation –

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Geographical Analysis: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Type: Bacteria, Fungi, Viruses, Protozoa

By Function: Crop protection, Soil amendment

By Crop Type: Cereals & grains, Oilseeds & pulses, Fruits & vegetables, Other crops

By Applications: Seed treatment, Soil treatment, Foliar spray, Post-harvest

