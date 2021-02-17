Africa Small Cell Market 2021 Business Scenario –Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Parallel Wireless Inc., Airspan Networks Inc.

Africa Small Cell Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

Global Africa Small Cell market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2021 to 2026 are profiled in this report.

The Africa Small Cell market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Parallel Wireless Inc., Airspan Networks Inc., among others.

Scope of the Report:

Africa Small Cell Market is expected to register a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Small cell towers deliver a cost-effective solution for filling coverage gaps, growing bandwidth, and getting the networks ready for 5G without the need to build more expensive macro sites.

Key Market Trends:

Indoor Application to Have Significant Share

– Spectrum convergence, in small cell towers deployment, requires network planning to maximize spectrum utilization. There is an increasing deployment of small cell towers for indoor applications. For instance, MTN Group Limited, a leading telecommunications company with presence in over 20 countries, was the first to trial the Ericsson Radio Dot System in public venues and enterprise buildings across South Africa, and later across MTN operations.

– With growing urbanization in the countries in the region, in-depth coverage in urban areas is increasingly complex, and network deployment to meet Mobile Broadband (MBB) data capacity growth is increasingly difficult.

– For instance, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) is often regarded as the world’s fastest urbanizing region. Urban areas in 2018 contained 472 million people and will double over the next 25 years. The global share of African urban residents is projected to grow from 11.3 percent in 2010 to 20.2 percent by 2050.

Promoting Internet Economy by Increasing Mobile Network Coverage to Drive the Market Growth

– Vendors in Africa are working to increase mobile network coverage, which will drive the demand for small cells market in the region. Vodafone is actively trialing open RAN technology in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo to broaden its potential base of suppliers and extend rural Internet access.

– In November 2019, leading small cell specialist ip.access Ltd. and Africa Mobile Networks (AMN), partnered to provide 4G/LTE small cell service in Zambia and few other countries, namely Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, and Nigeria, thus extending rural cellular coverage across underserved regions.

– In May 2019, Vanu, Inc., a provider of equipment, tools, and services that allow mobile network operators to serve off-grid communities, entered into an agreement with Africa Mobile Networks (AMN) to supply over 3,000 Vanu systems which are small-cell network architectures powered by solar energy, to connect off-grid villages in Africa.

– All these initiatives for mobile network penetration are expected to boost the demand for the small cell market in the African continent.

