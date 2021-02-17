Advanced Analytics Market Growth, Research and Technology Advancements 2021| IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Coporation

Global “Advanced Analytics Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Advanced Analytics market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Advanced Analytics industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The advanced analytics market is expected to register a CAGR of over 20% over the forecast period (2021-2026), owing to the increased adoption of such solutions to address diverse business needs

Top Leading Companies of Global Advanced Analytics Market are IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Coporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, KNIME AG, RapidMiner Inc., Alteryx Inc., Avanade Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), StatSoft Inc. (TIBCO Software Inc.), Angoss Software Corporation (Altair Engineering Inc.) and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

Need to Mitigate Frauds and Risk Management Prompt Paced Adoption in BFSI

Companies operating in the banking and financial sector are using advanced analytics technology to mitigate frauds, optimize processes followed by banks, and to manage risks.

According to Accentures 2018 Compliance Risk Study, 89% of the respondents indicated a rise in compliance investments over the next two years, with a focus on technology. Advanced analytics helps banks sort through unstructured data to analyze global and local regulatory compliance, which may depend upon the region of operation.

Similarly, according to the Grant Thornton survey, 85% of respondents believed that their banks data and risk information management initiatives need additional efficiencies to realize the full potential. Furthermore, 82% also indicated the same for their institutions risk analytics and measurements. However, with the adoption of the advanced analytics solutions, this scenario is changing, with banking players adopting a more performance-oriented risk management approach. This realignment has led banks to invest more in such solutions to generate actionable information that can guide critical business choices impacting profitability. The need to identify and mitigate risks before an incident, to reduce the intensity of its impact, is a major factor driving the adoption of advanced analytics in this sector.

Moreover, according to the Coalition against Insurance Fraud Study, traditional anti-fraud technology tools are giving way to advanced analytics as insurance fraud rises. Majority of insurers have expanded their range of anti-fraud tools and their ability to detect and investigate the fraud. Many players are entering the field with new products and services, which is expected to boost the market’s growth positively. AI technology evolution has further enabled the market capabilities in offering better real-time insights.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

North America is expected to hold the highest market share, with the United States leading the market. The dominance of the region is due to its increasing adoption of advanced technologies, presence of supporting infrastructure, and drive for early technological adoption, owing to competition from other businesses operating in the low-cost regions.

Moreover, advanced analytics solution providers have a strong foothold on the region, which is anticipated to drive the market in the region. Some of the vendors of the region are SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and IBM Corporation, among others.

SAS is one of the major companies in the region. The company’s advanced analytics platform is used by various organizations. For instance, Volvo Trucks North America strengthened its portfolio of uptime-boosting services by improving remote diagnostics with an advanced analytics platform from SAS Institute Inc.

The increasing demand from enterprises to gain insights into the data available to them and to identify the trends of various industries is expected to result in this regions high market revenue generating capacity during the forecast period.

Moreover, a significant rise in the adoption of social media in the region has also contributed to the growth of the advanced analytics market. Furthermore, the presence of well-established infrastructure that supports the faster implementation of advanced technologies made this region a key market for the growth of advanced analytics.

Important Features that are under offering and key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of the Advanced Analytics market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of the Advanced Analytics market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Advanced Analytics market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Advanced Analytics Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Advanced Analytics industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

