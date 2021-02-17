Active And Intelligent Packaging Market 2021 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Players – Amcor Ltd, Avery Dennison, Ball Corporation, Coveris Holdings SA

The report titled “Active And Intelligent Packaging Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners, and industry experts.

The active and intelligent packaging market was valued at USD 17.5 billion in 2020. It is expected to reach a value of USD 25.16 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Top Companies in the Global Active And Intelligent Packaging Market are Amcor Ltd, Avery Dennison, Ball Corporation, Coveris Holdings SA, Crown Holdings Inc., Dessicare Inc., Graphic Packaging International LLC, Landec Corporation, Sealed Air Corp, Timestrip UK Ltd, WestRock Company and Other

– In the United Kingdom, according to a study conducted by WRAP it is was concluded that 60% of household food waste arises from people not consuming edible goods in proper time. The answer even lies in the twofold approach of more effective branding and labeling. It allows consumers to understand better the shelf life of food and active and intelligent packaging innovations that help foodstuffs last longer.

– Active and intelligent packaging includes anything from moisture reduction sachets and anti-microbial linings to allergen sensors and physical shock indicators. The upshot is that products, particularly perishables packaged in this way, provide greater transparency to both enterprises and consumers. Intelligent packaging solutions are widely being deployed by buyers in the pharmaceutical sector to improve the traceability of products. Such packages enable easy access to information about medicine through smartphone scanning.

– In May 2020, EM Microelectronic, an Active and Intelligent Packaging Association (AIPIA) member supplying ultra-low-power semiconductors, part of the Swatch Group, with RFID development stretching back 30 years launched its enhanced product authentication dual-frequency RAINFC technology. It enables retailers and brands to offer their customers a holistic omnichannel experience, allowing them not only to purchase the products anytime, anywhere, but to interact with them throughout their life-cycle without compromising consumer privacy. Brands and retailers benefit from the combination of NFC with RAIN RFID in a single chip, making it a powerful all-in-one tool for supply chain management, consumer engagement, and product authentication.

Key Market Trends

Food to Account Significant Share

– Every year, approximately one-third of the food the humans produce globally is wasted. According to the UN’ Food and Agriculture Organisation, people throw away more than 1.3 billion tonnes of food intended for human consumption every 365 days. That represents more than USD 900 billion in losses and is more than twice in developed countries compared to developing nations. Reportedly, almost every year, consumers in rich countries waste almost as much food (222 million tonnes) as the entire net food production of sub-Saharan Africa (230 million tonnes). All these instances provide the reason for the continual development of smart and intelligent packaging in the food industry to keep its freshness intact.

– In April 2020, Jet Technologies, based in New South Wales Australia, has launched a new anti-microbial protective film that can be used for various print and packaging applications, including indirect contact food packaging. The film is active for ten years, regardless of how many people come into contact with the product. The evolution of intelligent packaging systems, through the use of sensor technologies, indicators (including freshness, integrity, and time-temperature indicators, TTI), and radio frequency identification (RFID), has been assessed for the potential use in meat and meat products as well.

– In March 2020, El Ordeo, one of Ecuador’s leading dairy producers, announced a new solution to support the dairy industry in that country. It will use the blockchain-based technology to monitor its TRU milk products, which have been re-launched with original packaging featuring a QR code. By scanning the label with a smartphone, consumers can now access information about the path that the milk has traveled, including information about the producer as well as the quality centers, cold chains, and distribution centers the milk passed through on its way to the table.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– AIPIA China Summit, which was held in July 2019, listed the advantages of active and intelligent packaging technologies for many Chinese manufacturing sectors. The program has been designed to explain China’sChina’s needs for smart packaging and how the different technologies can be adapted to offer real value to the packaging sector. In India, some 40% of foodstuffs are wasted before reaching the market; all packaging is done at the processing stage. Most of it traps moisture, which causes the food to deteriorate rapidly, which requires active use and intelligent packaging.

– In August 2019, The Old Kempton Distillery (OKD), located in Australia, was utilizing NFC technology to combat counterfeits, as well as to improve the branding of its high-value whiskey, gin, and other liquor products as the company expand its market share across Australia and around the world. The NFC solution, provided by AusNFC, employs HID Global’sGlobal’s Trusted Tag solution to uniquely identify each bottle and deliver web-based content from OKD about the company and the products. Users can interact via their smartphone. Content can include videos, membership offers, and links to websites.

