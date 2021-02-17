Access Control Market 2021 Advance Technology and New Innovations – 3M Cogent Inc., Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd, Thales Group (Gemalto NV)

Global “Access Control Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Access Control market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Access Control industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The Access Control Market was valued at USD 7.65 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 7.38% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Access Control Market are: 3M Cogent Inc., Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd, Thales Group (Gemalto NV), Bosch Security System Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Tyco Fire and Security (Johnson Controls), Allegion PLC, Assa Abloy AB Group, Schneider Electric SE, Panasonic Corporation, Assa Abloy AB, Identiv, Inc., Nedap NV, Dormakaba Holding AG, NEC Corporation, Idemia Group, Axis Communications AB and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

April 2019 – Honeywell highlighted its latest security and fire products at ISC West 2019 booth. Products, such as OmniAssure Touch, a new range of passive intent access control readers, are compatible with Honeywells existing security suites, including WINMAG, WIN-PAK, and Pro-Watch. Honeywell is highly focused on delivering life safety innovations that leverage connectivity to help create a smarter and safer world.

– March 2019 – NEXT biometrics partnered with UniComm, an IT security developer and integrator, to sell its biometric access control solutions in the Russian market. NEXTs fingerprint scanning technology is likely to help UniComm to meet its customers demand for best-in-class solutions, which help them master present challenges and stay ahead of the curve.

Key Market Trends

Biometric Reader to Hold the Major Market Share

– This method of access control has been widely adopted, owing to the fundamental advantages, such as non-repudiation, non-transferable, and non-identifiable nature. Thus, providing a high level of protection against fraud.

– Biometrics is also one of the most commonly deployed systems in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, financial services, and travel and hospitality. With many people using minor variations in the passwords, biometrics is one of the most commonly employed control systems.

– Governments of various countries have been deploying these biometric readers for multiple purposes, including public identity, law enforcement, border control, employee identification, access control, and attendance. Some large-scale deployment of this technology includes UK Iris Recognition Immigration System (IRIS) project, Indias Aadhar project, and US Visitor and Immigration Status Indicator Technology (VISIT).

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Access Control Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Access Control industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

