8 – bit Microcontroller Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2021 to 2026

Global 8 – bit Microcontroller Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2021 – 2026)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global 8 – bit Microcontroller Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global 8 – bit Microcontroller investments from 2021 till 2026.

The global 8-bit microcontroller market was valued at USD 8.09 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 10.58 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 4.42% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The Global 8 – bit Microcontroller market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Microchip Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V.., STMicroelectronics N.V., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Silicon Laboratories Inc., Holtek Semiconductor Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, IXYS Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Epson Corporation among others.

Scope of the Report

Microcontrollers are one of the most in-demand electronic components, with a wide range of applications in almost every industry vertical. Modern electronic devices are becoming increasingly dependent on these systems for computing power needed for operations.

– 8-bit microcontrollers are retaining their market share, aided by strong demand for automotive and industrial applications. Also, advances in architecture, motor control, smart energy management, and ethernet and wireless connectivity requirements for home automation and control have led to a new range of applications for 8-bit MCUs.

– 8-bit low-pin-count (LPC) microcontrollers take advantage of process shrinks to increase their functionality and thus, serve more applications at a lower cost.

– However, intense competition from 16-bit and 32-bit microcontroller systems is one of the key challenges restraining the growth of the market.

Latest news and developments:

March 2019: Renesas acquired Integrated Device Technology (IDT) to provide a broader range of embedded solutions, by combining IDTs RF, memory interface, real-time interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors with its microcontrollers, system-on-chips, and power management ICs.

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliance to Witness a Significant Market Share

– Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices is impacting the 8-bit microcontroller market positively. The growing demand for connected technologies is playing a vital role in the adoption of IoT.

– Smart devices, such as wearables, smoke detectors, thermostats, and glass breakage detection systems, take excellent advantage of 8-bit MCUs’ ultra-low power consumption and integrated high-performance analog features.

– Smart thermostats widely employ 8-bit microcontrollers as a cost-effective, low-energy solution. The residential sector constitutes the major market for smart thermostat usage in smart homes. It is estimated that 10% of households, by 2025, across the world will be smart homes, according to HCL.

– With the growing initiatives for smart homes across various countries, these devices are witnessing increased adoption, specifically, in the technologically rich, North American region.

The key insights of the 8 – bit Microcontroller Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the 8 – bit Microcontroller market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The 8 – bit Microcontroller market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2016-2021 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2021-2026 market development trends of 8 – bit Microcontroller Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of 8 – bit Microcontroller Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, 8 – bit Microcontroller Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. 8 – bit Microcontroller industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

