5G Infrastructure Market Size, Revenue Growth, Share, Top Companies, Future Trends and Opportunities by 2025
According to IMARC Group’s research report, titled “5G Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global 5G infrastructure market grew at a CAGR of 52% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth by 2025
The enhanced massive machine type communication (MTC), mobile broadband (MBB), and ultra-reliable and low latency communication (URLLC) provided by the network, and the increasing demand for high-speed data and superior network reliability, impels the 5G infrastructure market growth. Additionally, rising industrial automation further enhances the need for 5G infrastructure. Moreover, these networks are gaining traction in the healthcare industry to monitor medical procedures remotely and provide critical care treatment. The widespread utilization of semi-autonomous vehicles, internet of things (IoT) devices, and augmented reality (AR), and the advent of driverless automobiles and smart electronic devices are other growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the development of smart cities, precision farming, digitized logistics, and instant cloud computing are also expected to bolster the global market growth.
5G (fifth generation) infrastructure is a network of macro and small cell base stations that integrates telecom, computer, and storage resources into a unified system. The infrastructure relies on network functions virtualization (NFV), software-defined networking (SDN), mobile edge computing (MEC), and fog computing (FC) technologies to boost agility, scalability, and attain ultra-low latency. It also supports throughput, high mobility, connection density, and multi-gigabit per second (Gbps) peak data speed. Currently, telecom operators are utilizing a non-standalone (NSA) approach to deploy 5G infrastructure.
5G Infrastructure Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the 5G infrastructure market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- AT&T Inc.
- Airspan Networks Inc.
- NEC Corporation
- Nokia Oyj
- Oracle Corporation
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- ZTE Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson
- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited
- Mavenir Systems Inc. (Comverse Technology)
The report has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of communication infrastructure, network technology, network architecture, frequency, end user and region.
Breakup by Communication Infrastructure:
- Small Cell
- Macro Cell
- Radio Access Network (RAN)
- Others
Breakup by Network Technology:
- Software-Defined Networking
- Network Function Virtualization
- Others
Breakup by Network Architecture:
- Standalone
- Non-Standalone
Breakup by Frequency:
- Sub-6 Ghz
- Above 6 Ghz
Breakup by End User:
- Automotive
- Energy and Utilities
- Healthcare
- Home User
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
