5G Infrastructure Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 53.01% by 2027

5G Infrastructure Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

Global 5G Infrastructure market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2021 to 2026 are profiled in this report.

The 5G Infrastructure market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Mavenir Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericson, ZTE Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qucell Networks Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Airspan Networks Inc., CommScope Holding Company Inc., Intel Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Cavium Inc.)

Scope of the Report:

The 5G infrastructure market was valued at USD 3,466.85 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 53821.38 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 53.01%, during the forecast period 2021-2026.The 5G infrastructure market is expected to revolutionize the domain of various broadband services and is supposed to empower connectivity across different end-user verticals. According to GSMA, around 45% urban coverage level has been achieved for 5G networks in the early deployment trails. Countries like China, India, and others plan to implement a 5G network by 2020, which requires large amounts of capital investment in 5G capable infrastructure.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Machine-to-Machine/IoT Connections is Expected to Drive the Market

– Emerging applications and business models, coupled with falling device costs, have been instrumental in driving IoT adoption and, consequently, the number of connected devices – connected cars, machines, meters, wearables, and consumer electronics.

– According to Ericsson, it is estimated that the 400 million IoT devices with cellular connections in 2016 are projected to reach 1.5 billion in 2022. This robust growth is expected to be driven by increased industry focus on deploying a connected ecosystem and the standardization of 3GPP cellular IoT technologies.

– While existing 4G and 3G, Wi-Fi, and wireless mesh networks are already being utilized in these smart devices around the world, they are limited by the number of connections they can support, the data can transmit, and most importantly, the speed they can offer, which are hurdles to the IoT revolution.

– Industrial Revolution 4.0 is aiding cellular connectivity throughout the industry through the rise of IoT and machine to machine connections, which have been instrumental in driving the market.

Europe is Expected to Register a Significant Growth Rate

– Europe is expected to account for a significant portion of the global demand in the 5G infrastructure market, due to the presence of large vendors and carriers’ investment to launch technology in this region.

– The joint venture of the European Commission and European ICT industry to provide 5G infrastructure public-private partnership (5G PPP) will deliver solutions, architectures, technologies, and standards for the coming generation. The aim is to save up to 90% of energy per service provided and also the focus will be on mobile communication networks where the dominating energy consumption comes from the radio access network.

– Germany and the United Kingdom are actively involved in testing 5G technology. For instance, Vodafone is trialing 5G at the MediaCity UK tech hub in Salford and is rolling out tests in other areas, such as Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Bristol, Cardiff, London, and Manchester.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: 5G Infrastructure Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

