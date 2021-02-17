5G Industrial IOT Industry-Exclusive Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, Siemens, Verizon, Sierra Wireless and more.

According to Market Study Report, 5G Industrial IOT Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the 5G Industrial IOT Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The 5G Industrial IOT market size is projected to grow from USD 0.5 billion in 2020 to USD 15.7 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 79.1% during the forecast period.

Based on component, the hardware segment is expected to lead the 5G Industrial IOT market during the forecast period

The hardware segment of the 5G industrial IoT includes 5G modules, gateways, sensors, and chips. With the growing demand for 5G industrial IoT, the 5G IoT module acts as one of the major components in the hardware segment of the 5G industrial IoT market. The leading IoT module providers are also exploring how they can position specific products in the market.

Based on services, managed services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of the managed services segment is expected to be driven by the increased monitoring and security requirements, improved regulatory compliances, enhanced productivity, and improved data integrity while meeting strict Service-Level Agreements (SLAs). Manufacturing companies deploy 5G industrial IoT solutions to manage four elements: products, processes, people, and infrastructure.

Based on organization size, large enterprises segment is expected to lead the 5G Industrial IOT market during the forecast period

Large enterprises are witnessing an increased need to deploy 5G industrial IoT solutions and services to efficiently manage their large number of assets spread across geographies. The adoption of 5G industrial IoT solutions and services in large enterprises is much high as compared to SMEs.

Based on application, real-time workforce tracking and management segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Real-time workforce tracking and management help manufacturing enterprises streamline their processes and identify, deploy, validate, as well as manage their employees and connect with them in real time. 5G technology has the potential to bring unprecedented levels of change in the workplace as well as workforce management.

Based on end user, the discrete industries segment is expected to lead the 5G Industrial IOT market during the forecast period

The discrete industries are concerned with the manufacturing and production of distinct units, such as automobiles, furniture, toys, smartphones, and airplanes. The growth of IoT is leading to improvements in discrete industries. In discrete industries, IoT-enabled smart connected products provide a way to increase product functionality and generate additional value for customers.

APAC is expected to lead the 5G Industrial IoT market during the forecast period

APAC, being an emerging economy, is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of new technologies and expected to record the highest market size and CAGR during the forecast period. It is a diversified region that includes a wide range of countries moving toward digital transformation. The region is set to dominate 5G, edge computing, blockchain, and 5G core technology, due to its size, diversity, and the strategic lead taken by countries, including Singapore, South Korea, China, Australia, and Japan. APAC is one of the biggest markets for connected devices.

#Key Players- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (Qualcomm), Ericsson (Ericsson), Nokia (Nokia), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei), Cisco Systems (Cisco), AT&T (AT&T), IBM Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), Siemens AG (Siemens), Verizon (Verizon), Sierra Wireless (Sierra Wireless), Telefónica S.A. (Telefónica), China Mobile Limited (China Mobile), China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (China Unicom), Vodafone (Vodafone), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Advantech), ASOCS (ASOCS), T-Mobile USA, INC (T-Mobile), TELUS (TELUS), Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell), Intel Corporation (Intel), Bosch.IO GmbH (Bosch.IO), Deutsche Telekom AG (Deutsche Telekom), Telit (Telit), Thales Group (Thales), IDEMIA (IDEMIA), KT Corporation (KT), ABB (ABB), and NTT Data Corporation (NTT Data).

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 1 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 2 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact¡ªscenario Assessment

Figure 4 Criteria Impacting Global Economy

Figure 5 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of Global Economy

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.5.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.7 Years Considered For The Study

1.8 Currency

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2017¨C2019

1.9 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 6 Global 5g Industrial Iot Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

Figure 7 Breakup Of Primary Interviews: By Company, Designation, And Region

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

Figure 8 Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 9 Research Methodology: Approach

Figure 10 Market Size Estimation Methodology©¤ Approach 1 (Supply Side): Revenue Of 5g Industrial Iot Components Of Market 45

Figure 11 Market Size Estimation Methodology ©¤ Approach 1 Bottom-Up (Supply Side): Collective Revenue Of All 5g Industrial Iot Component (Hardware, Solutions, And Services) Of 5g Industrial Iot Market

2.4 Market Forecast

Table 2 Factor Analysis

2.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology

Figure 12 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Criteria Weightage

2.6 Assumptions For The Study

2.7 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 13 5g Industrial Iot Market Size, 2020¨C2026

Figure 14 Solutions Segment To Grow At Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Figure 15 Professional Services Segment To Lead Market In 2021

Figure 16 Large Enterprises Segment To Show Higher Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Figure 17 Asset Tracking And Management Segment To Lead Market In 2021

Figure 18 Growing Segments In Market, 2021¨C2026

Figure 19 Market: Regional Snapshot

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In 5g Industrial Iot Market

Figure 20 Increasing Demand For High Reliability And Low Latency Networks Drives Market Growth During Forecast Period From 2020 To 2026

4.2 Asia Pacific Market, By Component And Country

Figure 21 Hardware And China To Account For High Market Shares In Asia Pacific In 2020

4.3 Market: Major Countries

Figure 22 Japan To Grow At Highest Rate During Forecast Period

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 23 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges: 5g Industrial Iot Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth In Data Traffic Due To Increasing Number Of Iot Devices Across Manufacturing Industries

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand For High Reliability And Low Latency Networks In Manufacturing Industries

5.2.1.3 Growth In Number Of M2m Connections Across Manufacturing Industries

5.2.1.4 Rising Need Of Preventive Maintenance For Critical Equipment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs Required For Deployment Of 5g Network

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand For Private 5g Network Across Manufacturing Industries

5.2.3.2 Rising Development Of Smart Infrastructure Such As 5g-Enabled Factory

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Delay In Spectrum Harmonization Across Geographies

5.2.4.2 Issues Related To Deployment And Coverage Of 5g Networks

5.3 Case Study Analysis

5.3.1 Qualcomm

5.3.2 Ericsson

5.3.3 Nokia

5.3.4 T-Mobile

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Sub-6 Ghz And Mmwave

5.4.3 Wi-Fi

5.4.4 Edge Computing

5.4.5 Lte Network

5.4.6 Big Data And Analytics

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 24 5g Industrial Iot Market: Value Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Hardware

5.5.2 Machines/Devices

5.5.3 Connectivity

5.5.4 Platform/Software

5.5.5 Services

5.5.6 End Users/Applications

5.6 Ecosystem

Figure 25 Ecosystem: Market

5.7 Porter¡¯S Five Forces Model

Figure 26 Porter¡¯S Five Forces Analysis: 5g Industrial Iot Market

5.7.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.7.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.7.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.7.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.8 Patent Analysis

Table 3 Europe Patent Application, By Country

Table 4 Europe Patent Application, By Technology Field

Figure 27 Europe Patent Application: Digital Technology, By Applicant

Figure 28 Standard Essential Patents: 5g

Figure 29 4g And 5g Declared Patent Portfolios By Declaring The Company

5.9 Impact Of Covid-19 On 5g Industrial Iot Market Dynamics Analysis

Figure 30 Increasing Number Of Iot Devices Across Industries To Be Key Driver For Growth In Data Traffic

Figure 31 High Costs Required For Deployment Of 5g Network To Be Key Issue

5.10 Pricing Analysis

5.11 Regulatory Implications

5.11.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.11.2 California Consumer Privacy Act

5.11.3 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.11.4 Health Insurance Portability And Accountability Act

5.11.5 Health Level Seven

5.11.6 Digital Imaging And Communications In Medicine

5.11.7 Soc2

5.11.8 Communications Decency Act

5.11.9 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.11.10 Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act

5.12 Different Modes Of 5g Technology

5.12.1 Enhanced Mobile Broadband

5.12.2 Massive Iot

5.12.3 Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Connectivity

6 5G Industrial Iot Market, By Component

…..CONTINUED

