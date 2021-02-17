4D Printing Market Global Competitive Analysis and Forecasts till 2026

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the 4D Printing market in its latest report titled, “4D Printing Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The 4D Printing Market was valued at USD 62.02 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 488.02 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 41.96% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on 4D Printing Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591966/4d-printing-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=69

Top Key Players in the Global 4D Printing Market: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Hewlett Packard Corporation, Autodesk Inc., Stratasys Ltd, ARC Centre of Excellence for Electromaterials Science (ACES), Exone Corporation, and others.

Key Market Trends

Increase in Demand for Industry 4.0 and Emergence of Industry 5.0 to Drive the 4D Printing Market

– Additive Manufacturing, also called 3D-printing, is a part of Industry 4.0. Lately, there has been many funding activities which is leading to developments in this technology. For instance, in January 2019, Essentium, a 3-D printing firm, raised USD 22 million in a Series A round, led by Materialise and Genesis Park.

– Additive manufacturing technology is still developing rapidly so companies have realized that manufacturing as a service is a smart approach. Also, the future of additive manufacturing is the ability to produce personalize products with lower costs, less energy consumption and less material waste, which is what exactly Industry 5.0 has to offer.

– Industry 5.0 will encourage 4-D printing since it will help in concentrating on design process, rather than the manufacturing process. The freedom of design will lead to the creation of products which are more bespoke and personal.

– Industry 5.0 is projected to push the boundaries of physics on design. For instance, in the creation of next generation aircraft, there is a constraint in manufacturing capabilities when it comes to Industry 4.0. On the other hand, with Industry 5.0, the manufacturing process would be better automated, since humans will mainly focus on design of the aircraft.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the 4D Printing market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591966/4d-printing-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=69

North America to Account for Largest Market Share in 4D Printing Market

The North American region, particularly the United States, is among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, for additive manufacturing. It is expected to retain its position as the market leader, over the forecast period.

– US- based Autodesk in December 2018 launched ADAPT, which is an additive manufacturing consortium that identifies visionary research, scalable education platforms, actionable strategic insights, and academic-industry ecosystem as the basis of its platform.

– EnvisionTEC in Michigan, is one of the leading manufacturer and distributor of patented 3D rapid prototyping and manufacturing solutions for global organizations. Due to their strong customer and partner base in automotive, aerospace and medical industry, the company is planning to introduce 4-D printed prototypes in near future.

– According to OECD, The healthcare expenditure of the United States, as a percentage of GDP, is higher than any other country. 4D scanners can be brought into use in healthcare in developing 4-D models for human body parts, which can then be used for producing prosthetics.

This 4D Printing Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082591966?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com