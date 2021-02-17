3D Reconstruction Market 2021 Rising Trends and New Technology Research – Pix4D SA, Photometrix Ltd, Koninklijke Philips NV, Agisoft LLC   

Global “3D Reconstruction Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the 3D Reconstruction market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the 3D Reconstruction industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The global 3D reconstruction market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 816.6 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 1292.22 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.96% during 2021 – 2026

Top Leading Companies of Global 3D Reconstruction Market are: Pix4D SA, Photometrix Ltd, Koninklijke Philips NV, Agisoft LLC, PhotoModeler Technologies, Intel Corporation, Faro Technologies Inc., Autodesk Inc., General Electric Company, Vi3Dim Technologies, Quorum Technologies Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

October 2019- Pix4D SA launched two new products at its user conference in Denver, namely, Pix4Dsurvey and Pix4Dreact. Pix4Dsurvery bridges the gap between CAD and photogrammetry software, by allowing integration in accordance with user-specified custom layers and properties, while Pix4Dreact allows for faster mapping during emergency response. Both the products leverage the suite of company’s 3D software solutions.

– June 2019 – Intel expanded the Intel RealSense product line with the Intel RealSense Depth Camera SR305. The SR305 is a coded light, a standalone camera that provides a low-cost depth solution that is ideal for getting started with depth technology and could be used in various 3D reconstruction applications. Development and programming are supported by the open-source Intel RealSense SDK 2.0.

Key Market Trends

3D Reconstruction Software Segment is Expected to Gain the Largest Share

– With technological advancements and product innovations, 3D printing technology is being applied in a wide variety of areas, due to which a significant number of reconstruction software solutions for multi-view images are being adopted. The software solutions used in a wide variety of applications are GIS applications, cultural heritage, media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, etc.

– For 3D reconstruction, various approaches, such as 123D Catch, PhotoScan, photo tourism, VideoTrace, KinectFusion, and ProFORMA, with various inputs, like image collections, single images, and video footage, are in use. Each approach has its own drawbacks; for instance, if stereo vision is used, depth information, only up to a limited distance, of typically less than 5 meters is available for the reconstruction process. Furthermore, currently, 3D reconstructions have issues with, e.g., shiny, textureless, or occluded surfaces.

– Additionally, 3D reconstruction and 3D rendering technology help in visualizing 3D models representing neuron morphology, for fluorescent confocal images that help in providing accurate and complete characterizations. With this technology, reconstruction of a single neuron with sub-micron resolution or large neuron system with a feature size of millimeters is possible.

