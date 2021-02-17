3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market Current Trends, Potential Growth and Demand Analysis Forecast to 2027 | Key Players -Autodesk Inc., Saab AB, Golden Software LLC, Trimble Inc.

3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

Global 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2021 to 2026 are profiled in this report.

The 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Autodesk Inc., Saab AB, Golden Software LLC, Trimble Inc., Intermap Technologies, The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd, Bentley Systems Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Airbus Defense and Space, Cybercity 3D Inc., ESRI Inc.

(Special Offer: Get flat 30% discount on this report)

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591523/3d-mapping-and-3d-modelling-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=70

Scope of the Report:

The 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market was valued at USD 13.49 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.9% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The 3D-enabling devices, such as cameras, sensors, scanners, global position system (GPS) satellite components, and other 3D content acquisition, create huge potential across the market.

Key Market Trends:

Building and Construction to Witness Significant Growth

– Due to fast-paced infrastructural development in various developing regions across the world, there seems to be a constant up-gradation when it comes to building designs and architectural requirements.

– Moreover, the architectural industry has been growing considerably, except for current temporary setback in the context of COVID pandemic, with an increasing number of new architectural firms entering the market with innovative designs and software thereby providing better services such as enhancement in urban planning which is expected to increase the demand for upgraded design technology involving 3D models, and high-end designing software.

– 3D mapping helps in geolocation and making building models of construction sites, buildings, and structures that allow architects to design, plan, and manage site logistics. For instance, Zmapping, a London-based company, provides 3D models to creates some of the most detailed and accurate context 3D city models for architects, local authorities, and master planners.

– Rapid urbanization is resulting in the increased development of infrastructure, thereby resulting in increased demand for 3D technologies. The development of smart cities in India and China is expected to boost the need for 3D mapping and modeling software.

North America to Hold Significant Share

– Various vendors in the autonomous driving market are gaining investments, which is expected to drive the demand for these solutions. For Instance, Nuro, a company based in Mountain View, California, announced that it had raised USD 940 million in financing from the SoftBank Vision Fund. The company announced that it would use the new financing to expand its delivery service to new geographies, for the addition of new partners, scale its fleet, extend and mature its self-driving technology, and significantly grow its team.

– The US media and entertainment industry is considered to have a significant share in the world. The rising number of 3D movies and animated movies, which is one of the major users of this technology and the rising adoption of 3D gaming across the region, is continuously increasing the demand for the 3D mapping and 3D modeling market.

– According to a recent survey of construction stakeholders in the United States, conducted by the International Trade Administration, United States, it is estimated that the country has witnessed a 14% gain in the number of companies willing to build 60% of their projects as green projects by the end of 2018. This is expected to create a scope for the market.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591523/3d-mapping-and-3d-modelling-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=70

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com