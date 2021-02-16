Wireless Charging Market 2021-2027 Growing Rapidly | Global Players – SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Powermat, WiTricity Corporation

Latest added Wireless Charging Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Powermat, WiTricity Corporation, Renesas Electronics, Energizer Holdings. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Wireless Charging Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Wireless Charging Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”Global Wireless Charging Market, By Technology (Inductive Technology, Radiation Technology, Other Technologies), Transmission Range (Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range), Application (Consumer Electronics, Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

Wireless charging market will grow at a rate of 22.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2026. MarketDigits report wireless charging market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent.

The major players covered in wireless charging market report are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies., Leggett & Platt, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Powermat, Fulton Innovation LLC, Texas Instruments Incorporated., WiTricity Corporation., Renesas Electronics Corporation., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., ConvenientPower HK Limited, Energizer Holdings, Inc., ExploraStore, LLC., Anker Technology (UK) Ltd, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Mojo Mobility, Inc. and GETPOWERPAD among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. MarketDigits analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Wireless charging is a type of power device which helps in the transmission of energy without wires. It is a solid, helpful and safe innovation to charge the electrical gadgets. Wireless charging gadgets includes a charging station which transmits the vitality and is incorporated inside a gadget that gets the vitality and charges the battery. It is used in numerous applications in electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, portable devices and others.

The increased ability to charge multiple devices is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also increased necessity to harvest ambient RF energy, constantly evolving portable electronics and wearables market and consumer inclination towards wireless connectivity are the major factors among others driving the wireless charging market. Moreover, excessive research in far-field wireless charging technologies and trending internet of things (IoT) will further create new opportunities for wireless charging market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Global Wireless Charging Market Scope Country Level Analysis

Wireless charging market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, technology, transmission range and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the wireless charging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the wireless charging market due to extensive expansion of the electronics market and rise in sales of EVs. Europe is the expected region in terms of growth in wireless charging market due to the increase in the demand for fuel-efficient and durable charging system for electronic products such as portable gadgets and power tools.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Staying informed about the trends and opportunities in the industry is little bit time consuming process. However, Wireless Charging Market research report solves this problem very easily and quickly. To prepare the marketing report, detailed market analysis is conducted with the inputs from industry experts. The report is structured with the systematic gathering & analysis of information about individuals or organisations conducted through social & opinion research. Moreover, Wireless Charging Market report presents delegate overview of the market; identify industry trends, measure brand awareness, potency and insights and offers competitive intelligence.

