Western Blotting Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Danaher Corporation, Thermofisher Scientific

The Western Blotting Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Western Blotting Market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast period(2021-2025). The western blotting market is majorly driven by factors such as the rising burden of chronic diseases across the globe, growing research activities in the biotech and pharma sector, and raised R&D investment done by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Top Leading Companies of Western Blotting Market are Danaher Corporation, Thermofisher Scientific, Biorad laboratories, Perklin Elmer and Merck KgaA and others.

The major players are having competition among themselves for the market share and with the rising application of this test and growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, it is believed that few small to mid-sized companies will penetrate the market soon and hold a substantial share in the market. The major market players operating in the western blotting market include Danaher Corporation, Thermofisher Scientific, Biorad laboratories, Perklin Elmer and Merck KgaA among others.

Key Market Trends

Disease Diagnostic Segment will be Witnessing a Healthy CAGR Over the Forecast Period

Western blot test is having a wide range of applications in medical diagnostics. For the diagnosis of diseases such as BSE (Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy), FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus), HBV (Hepatitis B Virus) infection, Lyme Disease among others.

Previously, western blotting was commonly done to confirm the HIV diagnosis. However, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the year has recommended discontinuing the Western blot test for HIV as there are novel techniques that came up in the market for HIV detection. Furthermore, studies have suggested that western blot is a priority test for the diagnosis of diseases such as BSE (Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy), and FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus). Hence, owing to the significance of this test in the disease diagnosis, it is indicated that this segment will be witnessing a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Dominates the Western Blotting Market

The global market for western blotting is dominated by the North America region and the United States holds the largest share of this market. The prime factor contributing to the large share in the United States is the developed healthcare system and the presence of key players in the country.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Western Blotting Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.