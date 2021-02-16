Video Games Market 2021 Current Trends, Rising Demand and Top Key Players – EA, Vivendi, Ubisoft, Microsoft, Nintendo, SCE

Global Video Games Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2027

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Video Games Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents SWOT Analysis and forecast for Video Games investments from 2020 till 2027.

The global video game market size was valued at USD 151.06 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Market Players : EA, Vivendi, Ubisoft, Microsoft, Nintendo, SCE, Konami, Capcom, Square Enix, SEGA, Bandai Namco, Bethesda Softworks, Activision, 2KGames, Nintendo

The rising inclination from physical games to online games has led the industry participants to focus on hardware compatibility and efficiency. Free2Play (F2P), Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO), and multiplayer games have progressively gained popularity, a trend which is anticipated to continue over the next eight years. The rising disposable income level is leading to an increased consumer spending on gaming products. Furthermore, the changing consumer preferences have led to the large-scale adoption of more advanced gaming consoles equipped with sophisticated features such as record and share and cross-platform gameplay.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Nintendo

PC

PlayStation 4

Xbox

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Education

Entertainment

Electronic Sports

Other

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Video Games Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

