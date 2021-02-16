Ventilator Market Study including Growth Factors, New Top Players, Competitive Analysis by regions from 2021 to 2027

Data Bridge Market Research recently added “Ventilator Market by manufacturers, regions, type and application, forecast to 2028” in his database. This research report focus on complete assessment of market and contains future trend, growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Environmental concerns & regulatory guidelines regarding release of effluents through different industries. Ventilator Market comprehensive coverage of underlying economic and technological factors under key trend analysis.

Europe ventilator market is expected to reach million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Analysis) @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=europe-ventilator-market&pm

A ventilator is equipment used in ICU’s to assist patient in breathing when it is not possible for the patient to breathe by themselves. Ventilators can be used temporarily or permanently (as in long term care). Ventilator constitute of mechanical ventilator, nasogastric tube and endotracheal tube. These ventilators are used in the hospital, rehabilitation or homecare setting. Ventilation systems provide oxygen and remove carbon dioxide from the patient’s body. It is used for life support but does not treat a disease or medical condition. The mechanical ventilation system is used for patients suffering from chronic diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) pneumonia, brain injuries and strokes.

Europe Ventilator Market, By Product type (Intensive Care, Portable, Neonatal), Modality (Non-Invasive Ventilation, Invasive Ventilation), Type (Adult, Pediatric, Neonatal), Mode (Combined-Mode, Volume-Mode, Pressure-Mode, Other), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Centers, Speciality Clinics, Rehabilitation centers, Long Term Care Centres, Homecare Settings), Country (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Segmentation: Europe Ventilator Market

The Ventilator market is segmented into five notable segments such as Product type, Modality, Type, Mode, End User and Country

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into intensive care ventilators, portable ventilators and neonatal ventilators. Intensive care ventilators are further sub-segmented into high-end ICU ventilators, basic ICU ventilators and mid-end ICU ventilators. In 2018, Intensive care ventilators segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected to reach USD in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Hamilton Medical offers HAMILTON-C6. The ventilator consists of modularity, mobility, ease of use and advanced features which allows personalize patients for ventilation therapy.

On the basis of modality, the market is segmented into non-invasive ventilation and invasive ventilation. Non-invasive ventilation is further sub-segmented into volume-cycled ventilators, pressure-cycled ventilators, continuous positive airway pressure ventilators, bi-level positive airway pressure ventilators, flow-cycled ventilators and time-cycled ventilators. In 2018, Invasive ventilation segment is growing at a specific CAGR. However non-invasive ventilation segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Smith’s Group plc offers portex latex hyperinflation systems; the device is equipped with disposable manometer which monitors the patient.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into adult ventilators, neonatal ventilators and paediatric ventilators. In 2018, adult ventilators segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. VYAIRE MEDICAL INC. offers Adult/Pediatric Ventilation Solutions that helps in improving outcome and reduces cost of care. LTV 1150 ventilator is offered by VYAIRE MEDICAL INC (U.S.) The device has extended features, easy transition and operation and enhanced patient comfort and care.

On the basis of mode, the market is segmented into combined-mode ventilation, volume-mode ventilation, pressure-mode ventilation and other. In 2018, Combined-Mode Ventilation segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. VYAIRE MEDICAL INC. offers Avea CVS 3100B High Frequency Oscillatory Ventilator, the device normalizes the lungs during ventilation process by providing continuous distending pressure.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres, specialty clinics, long term care centres, rehabilitation centres and homecare settings. In 2018, hospitals segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Medtronic offers Newport e360 Ventilator, the device is used for the hospital purpose and device is equipped with touch-screen graphics display.



Competitive Analysis: Europe Ventilator Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Air Liquide, Hamilton Medical, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Smiths Group plc Acutronic Medical Systems AG, Getinge ABDrägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Cepheid, Bunnell Incorporated, Leistung Equipamentos LTDA, Penlon Limited, ResMed, Vyaire, Zoll Medical, MAGNAMED, HEYER Medical AG, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. and G E Healthcare among others.

Product Launch

In 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched Trilogy Evo Ventilator which is only one portable life support ventilator platform designed to stay with patients providing consistent therapy and monitoring as they change care environments and when their condition changes.

In 2015, Medtronic (Ireland) launched Puritan Bennett 980 Ventilator. Through this product launch the company had expanded its product portfolio.

In 2017, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China) launched new-generation ventilator SV800. Through this product launch the company had expanded its product portfolio.In 2015, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), signed an agreement with the Excelsior Union Limited (China) and Solid Union Limited (U.S.). Through this agreement the company had expand its business portfolio.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

• Pipeline analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing

• Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

• Segmentation

• Comparison

• Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• MEA

• APAC

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

• List of abbreviations

For More Insights Get FREE Detailed TOC @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=europe-ventilator-market&pm

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in Ventilator Market and its footprint in the international market.

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the Ventilator Market and its materialistic landscape.

To understand the structure of Ventilator Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Ventilator Market players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Ventilator Market submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the Ventilator Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email @ Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com