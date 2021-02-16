US Clear Aligners Market is expected to reach US$ 1,766.45 million by 2027 with a CAGR 14%

US Clear Aligners market is projected to reach US$ 1,766.45 million by 2027 from US$ 651.23 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027. Factors driving the market growth include growing prevalence of dental problems, rising incidence of malocclusions in children, and increase in demand for dental cosmetic procedures in clear Aligners market.

Some of the companies competing in the US Clear Aligners Market are

3m

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann Ag

Henry Schein, Inc.

Align Technology, Inc.

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

Smile Code Llc

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Dynaflex

US CLEAR ALIGNERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Polyurethane Plastic

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

Poly-vinyl Chloride (PVC)

By Distribution Channels

Direct Sales

Laboratories

Others

By Age

Adults

Teenager

In terms of type, the rotary Clear Aligners segment accounted for a larger share of the SAM Clear Aligners market in 2019. In terms of technology, the magnetic segment held the largest share of the Clear Aligners market in 2019. Further, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the market based on end-user in 2019.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report US Clear Aligners Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional US Clear Aligners Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the US Clear Aligners Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

