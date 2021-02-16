Underwater Unmanned Vehicle Market Trends and Forecast 2020-2027 with Top Key Players – Oceaneering International, Kongsberg Maritime, Saab AB, International Submarine Engineering Limited, Teledyne Technologies

The research and analysis conducted in Underwater Unmanned Vehicle Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Underwater Unmanned Vehicle industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Underwater Unmanned Vehicle Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global underwater unmanned vehicle market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 13.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 8,112.43 million by 2027.

Growing demand for UGV for agricultural sector is one of the prominent factors that drive growth of the market. Industry is offering new products for the improvement of the network connectivity of the vehicle and robotic platform which is driving the market growth. Increasing demand of autonomous systems in defence and commercial sectors is augmenting the market growth.

Underwater unmanned vehicles are also referred to as underwater drones, which are autonomous vehicles that can operate without any human intervention. They are untethered which are either remotely operated or are pre-programmed to be able to run on its own. It is usually powered by lithium ion batteries and is mainly used for exploration or defence purposes.

The underwater unmanned vehicle offers various advantages which can be used for different kinds of applications such as navigation, antisubmarine warfare environmental monitoring and many more. It has been majorly adopted by oil & gas industry for mineral exploration and drilling purposes as well as by defence sector for covertly hunting down enemy subs. They are also getting increased traction from marine biologists for marine exploration.

This underwater unmanned vehicle market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global underwater unmanned vehicle market Scope and Market Size

Underwater unmanned vehicle market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, components, propulsion system, operating depth, size range and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the underwater unmanned vehicle market has been segmented into remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV). In 2020, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) accounts for the largest market in type segment as it is more convenient to operate UUVs using via remote station; however with advanced technologies and artificial intelligence Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) is expected to grow at higher rate.

On the basis of product type, the underwater unmanned vehicle market has been segmented into heavy work class vehicle, work class vehicle, high-capacity electric vehicle and small vehicles. In 2020, heavy work class vehicles are dominating, as these vehicles are the most advanced version of ROV which can measure upto 3000M.

On the basis of components, the underwater unmanned vehicle market has been segmented into inertial navigation systems, cameras, lighting systems, sensors, video screens, synthetic aperture sonar and others. In 2020, inertial navigation systems accounted for largest market size this is mainly due to continuously process data, in order to improve navigation and position accuracy that further contributes toward enhanced reliability of the project.

On the basis of propulsion system, the underwater unmanned vehicle market has been segmented into hybrid systems, electric systems and mechanical systems. In 2020, hybrid systems dominate the propulsion segment and expected to grow at higher rate as hybrid systems provide better operations have better efficiency.

On the basis of operating depth, the underwater unmanned vehicle market has been segmented into 1000-3000m, 200-1000m, less than 200m and more than 3000m. In 2020, operating depth segment is dominated by 1000-3000M and expected to grow at higher rate as most of the operations are carried out in this range by UUVs.

On the basis of size range, the underwater unmanned vehicle market has been segmented into HWV (12.75-21), LWV (9- 12.75), man-portable (3-9) and large (>36). In 2020, HWV (12.75-21) holds major share in Size range segment as frequency and capacity of these sized diameter majorly adopted by worldwide, also this segment coherently progresses with operating depth segment.

On the basis of application, the underwater unmanned vehicle market has been segmented into defense, commercial exploration, scientific research and others. In 2020, scientific research has been further segmented into environment monitoring, oceanographic studies, seabed mapping and imaging and pharmaceutical research. The defense accounted largest market share due to the increasing usage of the UUVs by the defense forces for encountering marine security threats.

Underwater unmanned vehicle market Country Level Analysis

Underwater unmanned vehicle market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, product type, components, propulsion system, operating depth, size range and application.

The countries covered in underwater unmanned vehicle market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America.

The U.S. accounted largest market share for the military underwater unmanned vehicle application segment as the growing demand of high advanced equipment used in farming and military along with continuous research and development in the country. China accounted largest market share of military underwater unmanned vehicle application segment in Asia-Pacific owing to the growing investment in defense. However, Germany accounted largest market share in Europe for the solution for military underwater unmanned vehicle application segment due to the growing advancement and technological innovation in the field of defense.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Demand for Small Sized Underwater Unmanned Vehicle amongst the Industries

Underwater unmanned vehicle market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in underwater unmanned vehicle and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the underwater unmanned vehicle market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Underwater Unmanned Vehicle Market Share Analysis

Underwater unmanned vehicle market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to underwater unmanned vehicle market.

The major players covered in the report are Oceaneering International, Inc., Kongsberg Maritime, Saab AB, International Submarine Engineering Limited, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH, Fugro, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, SUBSEA 7, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Deep Trekker Inc., Duro UAS, BAE Systems, Modus Seabed Intervention Limited, ECA GROUP and Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. among others. Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of underwater unmanned vehicle market.

New product development, expansion and other strategies enhance the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for underwater unmanned vehicle market.

Major Highlights of Underwater Unmanned Vehicle market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Underwater Unmanned Vehicle market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Underwater Unmanned Vehicle market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Underwater Unmanned Vehicle market.

