Ultra-Hard Material Cutting Machines Market Report to observe Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID19), Industry Dynamics and Future Growth, 2019 -2027

Global Ultra-hard Material Cutting Machines Market: Overview

The leading factor augmenting the global ultra-hard material cutting machines market is the growing demand for semiconductor substrates built from synthetic diamonds. Additionally, ultra-hard material cutting machines are finding greater uses in more industries, including mining, defense, and semiconductors and electronics. Advancements in technology such as the development of fiber lasers has also bolstered the global ultra-hard cutting machine market. The market is, however, restrained by factors such as the high cost and complexity of the machines. The market is segmented on the basis of types, into electrical discharge machines, laser cutting machines, and others. EDM have consistently led the global ultra-hard cutting machine market till 2018 and are expected to continue leading for the time being.

The global ultra-hard cutting machine market was valued at US$988.04 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach more than US$1,810 Bn by the end of 2027, with its revenue expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 10.0% within a forecast period from 2019 to 2027. In terms of volume, the global ultra-hard cutting machine market is expected to reach more than 7000 units by the end of 2027.

APAC Dominates Global Ultra-hard Material Cutting Machine Market

Asia Pacific had held the leading share in the global ultra-hard cutting machine market in terms of both value and volume in 2018 and it is predicted to grow at a very fast rate till 2027. The demand for ultra-hard cutting machines in Asia Pacific has grown in the recent past due to industrial and technological developments in the region. The speedy adoption rate of newer technological innovations and a growing investments in research and development by private entities from the semiconductor and electronics industry is expected to further bolster the global ultra-hard cutting machine market.

In 2018, North America held the second largest share in the global ultra-hard cutting machine market. The region has been the base for a lot of key research and development activities and enjoys the early adoption of several of these innovations, especially in the U.S. These form the primary factors fuelling the growth of the ultra-hard material cutting market in North America. Europe has also been a fruitful region for the sales and development of ultra-hard material cutting machines, due to a heavy rate of use by countries such as Germany. There is also a great scope of increase of demand for the newer laser cutting machines available in the market.

EDMs Grab Lion’s Share in Global Ultra-hard Material Cutting Machine Market

The key types of ultra-hard cutting machines currently available are electrical discharge machines (EDM) and laser cutting machines, along with a collective minority of very niche machines. EDMs held the greater share in the global ultra-hard cutting machine market till 2018, a factor largely attributed to the increasing use of these machines in the production of medical devices and similar equipment. With the increasing rate of innovations and technological advancements in EDMs, their process has found a wider scope of application in the industries of electronics, aerospace, automobile, as well as the overall development of the industrial sector. For instance, in May 2019, HSG Laser unveiled two fully enclosed fiber laser cutting machine: HS-G3015E-22Q and HS-G3015B-16Q at four European exhibitions. Laser cutting machines currently take up the second place in the global ultra-hard cutting machine market in terms of demand and volume. Their demand is expected to grow favorably over the coming years owing to the increasing demand for advanced technology, coupled by its falling prices.

The leading players in the global ultra-hard material cutting machines market at the present moment, include

DMG Mori(Japan)

Bystronic

Incorporation (The U.S.),

GF Machining Solutions (Switzerland)

OGI Systems Ltd.(Israel)

Coherent Incorporation (The U.S.)

Rollomatic Inc.(The U.S)

Coborn Engineering Company Limited(U.K.)

Kennametal, Inc.(The U.S)

United Grinding GmbH(Germany),

ANCA (Australia).

