U.S. Sports Medicine Market Current Trends and Technology Enhancements with Top Players CONMED Corporation, GE Healthcare, Nephew plc, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

U.S. sports medicine market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account at a CAGR of 6.3% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the U.S. sports medicine market report are Arthrex, Inc., Breg, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, GE Healthcare, Nephew plc, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

U.S. Sports Medicine Market Scope and Market Size

U.S. sports medicine market is segmented on the basis of product type, body area, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the U.S. sports medicine market is segmented into orthobiologics, surgical devices, arthroscopy devices, orthopedic braces and supports. On the basis of orthobiologics, surgical devices it is sub segmented into bone graft substitutes, viscosupplementation, BMC and PRP.

Based on body area, the U.S. sports medicine market is segmented into knee, hip, shoulder & elbow, foot & ankle, wrist & hand.

Based on application, the U.S. sports medicine market is segmented into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, foot and ankle injuries, elbow and wrist injuries, back and spine injuries, hip and groin injuries.

Based on end user, the U.S. sports medicine market is segmented into orthopedic clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres and others.

