TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Wall Putty Market

Booming Construction Sector to Drive Wall Putty Market

Over the past couple of decades, the demand for low-value products, including distemper and wall putty has witnessed notable growth. The booming construction sector across the world, particularly in developing nations of the Asia Pacific region, is expected to play a key role in the growth of the wall putty market in the coming years. The wall putty market is highly fragmented, owing to increasing presence of wall putty manufacturers worldwide. The significant growth of the construction sector and exponential rise in the number of infrastructure development projects and residential and commercial projects across developed as well as developing regions are some of the leading factors that are expected to boost the demand for wall putty in the near future.

The demand for wall putty is expected to scale new heights as the use of sustainable products for a range of interior applications has gained significant momentum in the past few years – a trend that is likely to continue during the forecast period. The rise in the global population has resulted in rapid urbanization in developing regions – another factor that is expected to provide an impetus for growth of the wall putty market during the forecast period (2019-2027). While residential and commercial projects are on the rise in Asia Pacific, non-residential projects across North America are likely to provide lucrative opportunities to the players in the market. These factors, along with continual efforts to improve the quality of wall putty are anticipated to drive the wall putty market, which is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2020.

Growing Preference for Wall Putty over Plaster of Paris Augment Market Growth

The construction industry is growing at a rapid pace, particularly in nations such as India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand in Asia Pacific. The significant growth of the construction sector has directly impacted the expansion of the wall putty market, owing to the advantages of wall putty over plaster of Paris (POP). Stakeholders in the construction market are consistently seeking solutions to provide the most suitable finishing to the structure. While POP has its own share of benefits, the uptake of wall putty within the construction sector has gained a steady pace in recent years and the trend is set to continue during the forecast period.

The demand for wall putty continues to grow due to its exceptional characteristics, such as longer life span, high adhesiveness, and water resistance. Wall putty is primarily made of white cement, and used for interior as well as exterior applications. Furthermore, owing to favorable properties of wall putty, including high binding property, optimum tensile adhesion, and compressive strength, there is a notable rise in the demand for wall putty in construction projects worldwide.

Within the wall putty market, the demand for wall putty is projected to remain higher in the residential sector. In terms of end user, the residential segment is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 2.7 Bn by 2020, accounting for ~66% market share in the same year.

Stakeholders Launch New Products to Gain Competitive Edge

Stakeholders operating in the wall putty market are increasingly focusing on expanding their product portfolio to gain an advantage in the fragmented market landscape. Several companies, particularly in the Indian subcontinent, are improving the quality of their products by investing resources in research and development activities and leveraging advanced technologies.

For instance, in April 2019, JK Cement launched the JK Cement ShieldMaxX, white cement waterproof wall putty in multiple states in India. The company revealed that the new product was manufactured using the cutting-edge German technology, and will significantly improve the durability of the paints. Sensing the growing demand for white cement-based primer, the company launched the JK PrimaxX.

Based on type, the white cement-based segment is set to retain the pole position during the forecast period, in terms of value and market share. This type segment is expected to account for ~43% share of the wall putty market and reach a value of ~US$ 1.7 Bn in 2020.

