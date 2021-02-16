TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Metal-organic Framework Market

Manufacturers Leverage Opportunities to Increase Gas Storage Capacities

Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are being extensively used in gas storage applications. Companies in the metal-organic framework market are increasing their production capacities to develop low pressure-swing mode MOF tanks that overcome limitations of traditional gas storage methods. For instance, Framergy – a supplier of absorbents and catalysts, conducted a pilot study using light hydrocarbon management system units loaded with metal-organic frameworks to enhance the process of natural gas storage.

Currently, the production of metal-organic frameworks for gas storage is the highest in the metal-organic framework market, with a recorded volume of ~300 kgs in 2018. This volume is a significant number, since a penny-sized metal-organic framework has the surface area as large as a football field. Hence, stakeholders in the oil & gas industry are using metal-organic frameworks for maximum benefit in gas storage applications.

Manufacturers are overcoming issues related to stability and cost to encourage funding that will support them to develop facilities that treat pollution-associated gas. They are increasing awareness about effective variables such as long-term hydrogen sulfide and water build up to increase gas storage capacities.

Sensing and Luminescence Applications Offer New Revenue Sources

Innovations in sensing and luminescence applications are creating incremental opportunities for manufacturers in the metal-organic framework market. Companies are tapping into opportunities in luminescent metal-organic frameworks for various sensing applications. As such, other applications involving sensing and luminescence in the metal-organic framework market are projected to account for the third-highest revenue of ~US$ 1.2 Mn by 2027. Thus, manufacturers are increasing the production of LMOFs, since they are gaining popularity as a substitute to organic luminescent polymers.

LMOFs are gaining prominence in the metal-organic framework market as effective chemical sensors, owing to their molecular advantages and interactions between metal-organic frameworks and analytes. Manufacturers are helping end users to diversify their sensing applications by combining fluorescent ligands with aromatic moieties and metal resources to enhance luminescent properties of LMOFs. In order to improve sensing performance, end users are incorporating analytes with LMOFs. Manufacturers are increasing research efforts to design and synthesize new LMOF materials. New LMOF materials are anticipated to have applications in charge-transfer and energy-transfer processes.

Machine Learning Aid in Discovery of New Metal-organic Frameworks

Manufacturers in the metal-organic framework market are gaining expertise in large-scale screening and machine learning (ML) to discover new MOFs used for the removal of organosulfurs from high-sour natural gas. Industrial development is the key driver that are triggering the demand for metal-organic frameworks for the removal of gaseous organosulfurs from high-sour natural gas in various industrial situations. Growing demand for utilization and exploitation of clean energy resources has further catalyzed market growth.

The recovery of gaseous organic sulfurs is important for use in various industrial applications. For instance, organosulfurs are increasingly used to produce methionine, which is one of the key dietary components in poultry and animal feed. Moreover, methanethiol CH3SH (MeSH) is extensively used for communication during mining operations, since it is released through ventilation systems to alert mining workers in cases of emergencies. Hence, companies in the metal-organic framework market are seeking the assistance of back propagation neural network to assess results using high-throughput screening.

