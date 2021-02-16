TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers Market

Surge in Demand for Architectural Coatings to Provide Impetus for Market Growth

Hindered amine light stabilizers were primarily developed as metal deactivators and photo stabilizers. Additional research uncovered that the oxime structure of hindered amine light stabilizers also served as an anti-oxidant (AO). Additives such as hindered amine light stabilizers are used to enhance the performance of polypropylene that are predominantly used in artificial turfs. The adoption of hindered amine light stabilizers is higher in applications wherein high performance is a key parameter and chemistry of plastic is suitable. This additive has garnered noteworthy popularity across the world as a high-performance UV absorber.

Over the past couple of decades, an uptrend in the demand for paints & coatings was observed, owing to a range of factors. Out of the three major types of paints & coatings, including OEM coatings, special purpose coatings, and architectural coatings, the uptake of architectural coatings is projected to be the highest.

The ascending adoption of architectural coatings in institutional, commercial, and residential sectors has directly influenced the demand for additives such as hindered amine light stabilizers. Furthermore, surge in demand for industrial coatings in various sectors, such as automotive, aerospace, marine, wood, etc., is another factor that is expected to propel the hindered amine light stabilizers market during the forecast period (2019-2027). Thus, the hindered amine light stabilizers market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ 904 Mn by the end of 2020.

Application in Plastics Creates Substantial Demand for Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers

Plastics or plastic materials are increasingly being used in an array of applications. From straightforward single-use devices to complex components in advanced products, the design aspects of these products are evolving with changing requirements. The plastic industry, thus, to fulfill these rapidly changing requirements predominantly relies on various polymers, polymer blends, and polymer additives. The demand for additives to develop plastics has witnessed a notable growth, as they protect polymer from UV-light induced oxidative and thermal stress.

Within the hindered amine light stabilizers market, the plastics application segment is estimated to hold a significant market, as hindered amine light stabilizers are increasingly being used to provide UV-protection to plastic materials. The plastic segment is projected to account for roughly ~75% share of the hindered amine light stabilizers market.

While stakeholders in the plastics industry continue to explore the potential scope for improvement in product performance, it has triggered the need for quantitative and qualitative analysis of hindered amine light stabilizers.

Studies Explore Potential Uses of Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers for Large Joint Replacement Procedures

While the paints & coatings and plastics application segments are expected to hold significant share of the hindered amine light stabilizers market in terms of market share and value, owing to research and advancements in arthroplasty, use of hindered amine light stabilizers is on the rise, particularly for large joint replacement. Traditionally, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) has played a critical role as a bearing component material in joint replacement procedures.

However, issues pertaining to wear resistance surfaced repeatedly, which paved the way for the entry of Highly Crosslinked Polyethylenes. In 2018, a UHMWPE covered with hindered amine light stabilizers was developed for applications, such as large joint replacement procedures in which a high degree of resistance to wear and optimum mechanical properties is imperative. The results of the biocompatibility and mechanical tests offered significant promise– a factor that has persuaded experts in the field to fuel investments to identify the benefits and advantages of hindered amine light stabilizers.

