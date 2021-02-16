The Bathing Soap Market Is Currently Driving The Bath And Shower Market And Is Expected To Continue With A CAGR Of Above 7% In The Coming Years.

The report titled “India Bath & Shower Market, Outlook, 2025” gives a detailed analysis of the complete dynamics of the Indian bath and shower market. Bath and shower products have been an essential commodity that needs to be included in the ones daily hygienic routine. Consumer’s hygiene awareness has increased the demand for bath and shower products. Product innovation and improved marketing initiatives by the manufacturer or brand owners are making the consumers get attracted to such products and let them take care of their bodies. Consumer’s ability to spend more on the products that benefit their health letting the market grow. This report guides through various segments of the market helps to get a detailed analysis of various types of the segment, ongoing trends, challenges, and the information about top profiled companies.

India’s bath and shower market comprise of two main segments that are bathing soap and body wash & Shower Gel.

The bath and shower market has seen mature growth in recent years in India. The market has been growing leaps and bounds with increasing hygiene awareness among the consumers that have let the market to cross over INR 21000 Crore mark with an effective rate. The market has been highly dominated by bathing soap products which are available in a variety of types and various price range from as low as Rs 5/piece to more than Rs 100/piece and also all small and big cities are in its distribution list. This flexibility in prices attracts several consumers irrespective of their income tags. The bathing soap market driving the bath and shower market currently and is expected to continue with a CAGR of above 7% in the coming years. Shower gels are sometimes termed as a body wash and are one of the best personal care segment manufactured by many fast-moving consumer goods companies. The shower gel is the easiest way of cleaning the body while taking a shower. Body washes and shower gel products are considered as a premium ranged products which have its restricted distribution to most of the top-level cities. Irrespective of its premiumness the market has picked up rapid growth in the last couple of years and has a strong expectation to grow big in the coming years with consumers changing the habit.

Major Companies Present in the market

The market for bath soap and shower market is rapidly growing in a developing country like India. Companies whether small or big have been engaged in making their presence felt. Some of the major companies with their brands are stated as follows.

• ITC Limited – Vivel, Fiama Di Wills, Essenza Di Wills, Superia

• Hindustan Unilever Limited – Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove

• The Himalaya Drug Company – Himalaya Neem and Turmeric Soap, Himalaya Herbal Cucumber Soap, Himalaya Herbal Cucumber Soap, Himalaya Herbals Cream and Honey Soap, Himalaya Moisturizing Almond Soap.

• Wipro Consumer Care Limited – Santoor, Chandrika, Yardley, Mitu.

• Beiersdorf India Private Limited- Nivea

• The Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited – Palmolive

• Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) – Cinthol, Godrej No.1, Fair Glow, Godrej Shikakai

• Reckitt Benckiser (India) limited – Dettol

• Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited – Mysore Sandal

Considered in this report

• Geography: India & Global

• Base Year: FY 2018-19

• Estimated Year: FY 2019-20

• Forecast Year: FY 2024-25

Aspects Covered In This Report

• Global bath and shower market with its value and forecast along with its segments

• India bath and shower market with segment (Bathing soap and Body wash & shower gel) along with value and forecast

• Product price and variant analysis

• Bath and show products import and export analysis

• Various divers and challenges

• Ongoing trends and developments

• Five force models

• Top profiled companies

• Strategic recommendation

Segment Covered In The Report

• Bathing Soap Market

• Premium Soap

• Standard Soap

• Herbal & Health Soap

• Deo Soap

• Baby soap

• Body Wash & Shower Gel

