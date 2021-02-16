Textile Colourant Market – Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Production, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis and Forecast 2016-2026.

For a deep understanding of the global textile colourant market, it is necessary to take a 3600 view of the textile colourant manufacturing process. Manufacturing of textile colourant needs different types of carries depending on the nature of the dye. There are nine steps in the manufacturing process of textile colourant, as clearly explained in a new report on the global textile colourant market by Future Market Insights titled “Textile Colourant Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026.

Raw Material Receiving and Weighing: Raw material includes dye, dyestuffs, and other carrier chemicals for stabilising the dye with the receptor fibre

Raw material includes dye, dyestuffs, and other carrier chemicals for stabilising the dye with the receptor fibre Sublimation: Sublimation dye is a popular variety of dye that has printing applications. These dyes typically range from a variety of dyes including reactive, acid, pigment, disperse, direct and vat

Sublimation dye is a popular variety of dye that has printing applications. These dyes typically range from a variety of dyes including reactive, acid, pigment, disperse, direct and vat Freezing: Dyes are usually unstable with high temperature, concentrate is usually collected at a temperature below its melting point called as freezing technique

Dyes are usually unstable with high temperature, concentrate is usually collected at a temperature below its melting point called as freezing technique Decantation: Decantation is the process of removing a layer of liquid for the separation of mixtures, usually one from which a precipitate has settled. The purpose is to remove undesired liquid from the precipitate and to produce a clean decant

Decantation is the process of removing a layer of liquid for the separation of mixtures, usually one from which a precipitate has settled. The purpose is to remove undesired liquid from the precipitate and to produce a clean decant Precipitation: Precipitation is one of the techniques of separating solid particles from the liquid solution

Precipitation is one of the techniques of separating solid particles from the liquid solution Distillation: Distillation is a process in which component or substances from a liquid mixture are separated by selective condensation and evaporation

Distillation is a process in which component or substances from a liquid mixture are separated by selective condensation and evaporation Crystallisation: The process in which a solid substance is formed with the atoms or molecules in a highly organised structure known as a crystal

The process in which a solid substance is formed with the atoms or molecules in a highly organised structure known as a crystal Filtration: Filtration is a simple process of separating suspended solid matter from a liquid

Filtration is a simple process of separating suspended solid matter from a liquid Evaporation and Solvent Extraction: Evaporation, size reduction, size separation, and drying process is done after filtration to develop the textile colourant

The analysts of Future Market Insights have observed that global textile colourant market players are focussing on enhancing their geographical presence by establishing new production plants and research and development centres in different geographical locations across the globe. Companies are also collaborating with peers, suppliers, end-use industries, and with others members of the supply chain for forward and backward integration in the global textile colourant market. According to our analysts, the textile industry in developing regions has witnessed rapid growth due to low labour costs and adequate infrastructure. This has increased demand for textile colourants in regions such as Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan. In addition, emergence of new segments such as technical textiles in the textile industry have led to a rise in demand for textile colourants.

Market Segmentation

By Application By Dye Type By Product Form By Fibre Type By Region Apparel

Household

Technical Textiles

Automotive

Accessories Reactive Dye

Acid Dye

Direct Dye

Disperse Dye

Basic Dye Powder

Granules

Paste

Liquid Wool

Nylon

Cotton

Polyester

Acrylic

Acetate

Rayon North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

MEA

Japan

Research Methodology

Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category, while bottom-up approach has been used to counter validate the market estimations. Macro-economic indicators such as GDP and textile industry growth have been considered. Product-wise weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) has been considered to deduce market values. Market volume is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analysed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The market value of the global textile colourant market is thus calculated from the data derived from the average selling price and market volume.

For the 10-year forecast of the global textile colourant market, various macro-economic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast are the size of the current market, inputs from the supply side and the demand side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the market. In the compilation of the report, the forecasts are conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the client with crystal clear insights and future opportunities likely to emerge in the global textile colourant market.

