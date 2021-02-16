Street and Roadway Lighting Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2021-2028
Street and Roadway Lighting Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. The research report on Street and Roadway Lighting Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.
Global street and roadway lighting market is to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed development of modernization and infrastructure to improve the visibility and safety,
Street and Roadway Lighting market research report helps a lot to businesses by giving an insightful market data and information to businesses for making better decisions and defining business strategies. The report comprises of CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027, historic data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The Street and Roadway Lighting report is a perfect window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. Such report is a key to achieve the new horizon of success.
The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Street and Roadway Lighting market including: Virtual Extension, CIMCON Lighting, Inc., AGC Lighting, Electrolite Fitting & Equipments., Cree Lighting., SpecGrade LED, LEDVANCE GmbH., SKYLER TEK dba SKYLER LED Lighting, Zhongshan Ledcent Optoelectronics Technology Co.,Ltd amongst others.
The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Street and Roadway Lighting market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Street and Roadway Lighting market segments and regions.
Competitive scenario:
The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Street and Roadway Lighting industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cree, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Eaton, OSRAM GmbH, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC., Hubbell., Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., Thorn, LED ROADWAY LIGHTING LTD, Syska,
Segmentation: Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market
By Lighting Type
- Conventional Lighting
- Smart Lighting
- Communication Technology
- Wired Technology
- Wireless Technology
- Communication Technology
By Light Source
- LEDs
- Fluorescent Lights
- HID Lamps
- Mercury Vapor Lamps (MVL)
- High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) Lamps
- Metal Halides and Induction Lamps
By Wattage Type
- Less Than 50W
- Between 50W and 150W
- More Than 150W
By End User
- Highways
- Street and Roadways
- Others
- Bridges
- Tunnels
By Offering
- Hardware
- Lights and Bulbs
- Luminaires
- Control Systems
- Software
- Services
- Pre-Installation
- Design and Installation
- Post-Installation
- Maintenance and Support
- Pre-Installation
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Major highlights of the report:
- An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market
- The evolution of significant market aspects
- Industry-wide investigation of market segments
- Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years
- Market share evaluation
- Study of niche industrial sectors
- Tactical approaches of the market leaders
- Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.
Key Points from TOC:
1 Street and Roadway Lighting Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global Street and Roadway Lighting Revenue and Share by Players
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top 5 Street and Roadway Lighting Players Market Share
3.2.2 Top 10 Street and Roadway Lighting Players Market Share
3.3 Market Competition Trend
4 Market Size by Regions
10 Market Size Segment by Type
10.1 Global Street and Roadway Lighting Revenue and Market Share by Type
10.2 Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market Forecast by Type
10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate
10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate
11 Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Street and Roadway Lighting Revenue Market Share by Application
11.2 Street and Roadway Lighting Market Forecast by Application
11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth
11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology
14.2 Data Source
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 About US
To Continue…..
