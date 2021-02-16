Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of  Middle East Data Center Market

The report “ Middle East Data Center Market, By IT Infrastructure (Servers, Storage Systems, and Network Infrastructure), By Electrical Infrastructure (UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgears, Rack PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure), By Mechanical Infrastructure (Cooling Systems, Rack Cabinets, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure), By General Construction (Building Development, Installation and Commissioning Services, Building Design, Physical Security, Data Center Infrastructure, and Management (DCIM)), By Tier Standard (Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

Smart city initiatives in key Middle East countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are further emphasizing the importance of data in improving communication between cities, citizens, automobiles, electronics, and devices with the overall smart city infrastructure. The increasing adoption of cloud computing services is leading to the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the region. The market is witnessing high up-take of colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.

GCC countries i.e. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain have more than 60% smartphone penetration rate and over 70% social media adoption

The Middle East data center market is likely to witness the adoption of low-voltage power distribution applications across data halls in the market

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Good government support

Increasing investment in cloud adoption

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard.

By IT infrastructure, the Middle East data center market is segmented into servers, storage systems, network infrastructure

By electrical infrastructure, the target market is segmented into UPS systems, generators, transfer switches & switchgears, rack PDUs, and other electrical infrastructure

By mechanical infrastructure, the market is divided into cooling systems, rack cabinets, and other mechanical infrastructure

By general construction, the target market is sub divided into the building development, installation and commissioning services, building design, physical security, data center infrastructure, and management (DCIM)

By tier standard, the target market is bifurcated into – tier I & tier II, tier III, and tier IV

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the Middle East data center market includes includes Equinix, Global Data Center, Batelco, Turkcell, AKBANK, Star of Bosphorus Data Center, Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Center, and SAP.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

