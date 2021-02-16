Sterile Medical Packaging Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Amcor PLC, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Steripack Ltd, Wipak Group

Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2021 – 2026)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Sterile Medical Packaging investments from 2021 till 2026.

The sterile medical packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The Global Sterile Medical Packaging market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Amcor PLC, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Steripack Ltd, Wipak Group, Placon Corporation, Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd, Tekni-Plex Inc, Wheaton Industries, Unicep Packaging Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj among others.

Scope of the Report

The increasing competition among the manufacturers, coupled with the rising concerns about the environment, is motivating the manufacturers to develop innovative packaging products that are cost-effective, require lesser resources, and provide better protection. Therefore, this is driving the growth of the market studied.

As the packaging industry is witnessing an increase in growth, the market is also expected to grow. Multiple factors, such as the increasing elderly population, growing demand from the healthcare sector, and the usage of reliable packaged products, are driving the demand for sterile packaging products.

Latest news and developments:

– June 2019 – Tekni-Plex Inc., a globally-integrated company that is developing and manufacturing products for a wide variety of end markets, completed the acquisition of three manufacturing facilities from Amcor’s Flexible Packaging business unit.

– June 2019 – Amcor PLC announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Bemis Company Inc. The combined company will operate as Amcor PLC. The acquisition of Bemis will bring additional scale, capabilities, and footprint that is likely to strengthen Amcor’s value proposition.

Key Market Trends:

Plastic Material is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– Many partnerships in the industry have resulted in several innovations. The collaborative efforts between the chemical/polymer resin companies and medical device packaging converters have primarily resulted in new technologies and products.

– For example, the metallocene is a linear low-density polyethylene that offers greater seal integrity and robust performance, the new oxygen and moisture-barrier resins are autoclave sterilization compatible, and the new polymer chemistries offer improved thermoformability performance in both speed and quality.

– The key focus of the manufacturers has been the improvement of the overall performance of the sterile barrier medical device packaging. This primarily relates to elements, such as physical properties, aged package stability, sterile barrier performance, ease of opening, and materials clarity.

– Moreover, hospitals have influenced the packaging industry by demanding more recyclability from the materials used for sterile packaging. Additionally, the ongoing demand for lower costs/pricing is driving a variety of new innovations in the industry with materials and packaging designs.

