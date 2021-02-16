Spectrum Analyzer Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Spectrum Analyzer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the market to reach register a CAGR of around 8% during 2020-2025.
A spectrum analyzer, or signal analyzer, refers to laboratory equipment used to analyze the amplitude of the input signal set in the logarithmic scale when an electric signal passes through the system. These analyzers determine the bandwidth of an analog or digital signal. Some common types of spectrum analyzers include the swept or super-heterodyne, filter bank and real-time spectrum analyzers.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/spectrum-analyzer-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The primary growth-inducing factor for the global spectrum analyzer market is the significant expansion in the electronics industry. The use of spectrum analyzers helps organizations determine the modifications needed to reduce signal interference, as well as improve the performance of Wi-Fi systems and wireless routers. Other than this, the rising adoption of wireless spectrum analyzers with multi-tasking capabilities represents another factor that has boosted the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements have enabled manufacturers to develop portable and hand-held spectrum analyzers, along with the overall operation of long-term evolution (LTE) services that use the product for smoother communications. They are also introducing affordable oscilloscopes with an in-built spectrum analyzer capability, which is expected to increase its sales in the coming years.
Spectrum Analyzer Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Some of these key players include:
- Advantest Corporation
- Anritsu Corporation
- Avcom of Virginia Inc.
- B&K Precision Corporation
- Cobham Plc
- Fortive Corporation
- Giga-Tronics Incprporated
- Keysight Technologies Inc.
- National Instruments Corporation
- Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. Kg.
- Teledyne Lecroy Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
The report has segmented the market on the basis of analyzer type, offering, frequency range, design type, technology type, end-use industry and region.
Breakup by Analyzer Type:
- Swept-Tuned Spectrum Analyzer
- RF Tuning Method Analyzer
- Super Heterodyne Analyzer
- Vector Signal Spectrum Analyzer
- Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer
- Fast Fourier Transform Analyzer
- Parallel Filter Analyzer
- Audio Spectrum Analyzer
- Others
Breakup by Offering:
- Hardware
- Software
Breakup by Frequency Range:
- <6 GHz
- 6GHz-18 GHz
- >18GHz
Breakup by Design Type:
- Handheld Spectrum Analyzer
- Portable Spectrum Analyzer
- Benchtop Spectrum Analyzer
Breakup by Technology Type:
- Wired
- Wireless
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Automotive
- IT & Telecommunication
- Aerospace
- Defense
- Medical
- Electronics
- Educational
- Energy
- Others
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/spectrum-analyzer-market
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group