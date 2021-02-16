Specialty Synthetic and Glass Fiber Market Segmentation, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Size and Share to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Specialty Synthetic and Glass Fiber Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Specialty Synthetic and Glass Fiber market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

High strength to weight ratios of these fibers is expected to increase market demand during the forecast period. The market is rising due to its wide use in various industries such as energy, transportation, aerospace & defense, electronics, and construction.

The report titled “Specialty Synthetic and Glass Fiber Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Specialty Synthetic and Glass Fiber industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Specialty Synthetic and Glass Fiber market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Specialty Synthetic and Glass Fiber Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

On the basis of the end-use industry, the wind energy segment is accounted to hold a major market share in 2019 due to its high strength to weight ratio and good tensile strength. Rising demand in manufacturing in wind turbine blades, hubs, and nacelle is driving the specialty synthetic and glass fiber market globally.

The Specialty Synthetic and Glass Fiber Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Glass

Carbon

Aramid

Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Fibers

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Fibers

Other Fibers

By Application:

By End-Use:

Aerospace & defense

Wind Energy

Transportation

Construction & Infrastructure

Marine

Pipe & Tank

Electrical & Electronics

Protective Clothing

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Owens Corning

Toray Industries, Inc.

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Group

Others

Key Questions Answered by Specialty Synthetic and Glass Fiber Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

