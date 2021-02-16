Specialty Synthetic and Glass Fiber Market Segmentation, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Size and Share to 2027
The global specialty synthetic and glass fiber market size was accounted at USD 66 billion in 2019 and expected to register a significant CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.
According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Specialty Synthetic and Glass Fiber Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Specialty Synthetic and Glass Fiber market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.
High strength to weight ratios of these fibers is expected to increase market demand during the forecast period. The market is rising due to its wide use in various industries such as energy, transportation, aerospace & defense, electronics, and construction.
Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Specialty Synthetic and Glass Fiber market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
Specialty Synthetic and Glass Fiber Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis.
On the basis of the end-use industry, the wind energy segment is accounted to hold a major market share in 2019 due to its high strength to weight ratio and good tensile strength. Rising demand in manufacturing in wind turbine blades, hubs, and nacelle is driving the specialty synthetic and glass fiber market globally.
The Specialty Synthetic and Glass Fiber Market Segmentation:
By Type:
- Glass
- Carbon
- Aramid
- Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Fibers
- Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Fibers
- Other Fibers
By Application:
- Composite
- Non-Composite
By End-Use:
- Aerospace & defense
- Wind Energy
- Transportation
- Construction & Infrastructure
- Marine
- Pipe & Tank
- Electrical & Electronics
- Protective Clothing
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key companies:
- Owens Corning
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Teijin Limited
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- Hexcel Corporation
- SGL Group
- Others
