Spain Veterinary Healthcare Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – oetis Inc., MSD Animal Health, Bayer Healthcare, Ceva Animal Health Inc.

The Spain Veterinary Healthcare Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Spain Veterinary Healthcare Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR of nearly 7.7 % during the forecast period (2021-2025). Factors, such as pet owner�s willingness to provide veterinary care, supplements, and alternative treatment options, are improving the lives of pets. According to the Spanish Network for the Identification of Pets (REIAC), in 2018, there were 13 million registered pets in Spain and the numbers are observed to be rising. Out of 13 million registered pets, 93% were dogs, 6% cats, and the rest were mainly rabbits.

Top Leading Companies of Spain Veterinary Healthcare Market are Zoetis Inc., MSD Animal Health, Bayer Healthcare, Ceva Animal Health Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, S.P. Veterinaria, SUPER’S DIANA S.L., Bioiberica S.A.U., LABORATORIOS EURISKO, BioVet SA and others.

Industry News and Updates:

The Spain Veterinary Healthcare market displays high competition among market players. Major market players are investing high capitals on R&D and generating many strategies such as new product launches and developments, geographical expansions, collaborations and acquisitions to strengthen their market position in Spain Veterinary Healthcare market.

Key Market Trends

Anti-infectives to dominate the Spain Veterinary Healthcare Market

Anti-infectives are used for the prevention and treatment of infections in animals. There is a wide range of anti-infectives developed and manufactured by animal healthcare companies. Mainly, bacterial infection (pyoderma) in companion animals is caused by two organisms – Staphylococcus pseudintermedius and Staphylococcus schleiferi. Some of the anti-infectives available in the market studied are marbofloxacin (used as a single shot claim against respiratory disease and an E. coli mastitis claim in cattle), florfenicol (used against respiratory diseases), and freeze-dried ceftiofur (used as an injectable solution against respiratory diseases in cattle). Some of the suppliers of veterinary anti-infectives in Spain are Zoetis, Ceva Animal Healthcare, and Boehringer Ingelheim, among others.

Zoetis offers products, such as Cydectin and Excede in the market. Increased bacterial infection in animals increases the need for anti-infective products for a healthy life of pets. However, antimicrobial resistance is a major concern threatening the effective prevention and treatment of infections caused by bacteria, parasites, viruses, and fungi. Thus, in order to prevent the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa in the animals, the demand for anti-infective is expected to increase in Spain in the future.

