Spa Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Spa Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global spa market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Spa refers to a commercial establishment that offers health and beauty management, along with body relaxation services. Several therapeutic treatments, such as massages, steam baths, sauna baths, body scrubs, facials, manicures, pedicures, etc., are some of the common spa services. Numerous customizable treatments are also being offered, which are beneficial for managing stress, detoxifying the body, weight management, medical ailments, and boosting the immune system.
Market Trends
The expanding wellness and grooming sector, along with the growing consumer consciousness towards physical appearances, is propelling the global market for spa services. Rapid urbanization and improving consumer living standards are also driving the market growth. Furthermore, due to hectic consumer work schedules and sedentary lifestyles, there is a growing preference for therapeutic spas and floatation therapies to lower anxiety and stress. Other factors, such as rising penetration of social media marketing strategies, an increasing number of spa centers, elevating disposable income levels of the consumers, etc., will continue to drive the global market in the coming years.
Spa Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Canyon Ranch Inc.
- Emirates Palace
- Four Seasons Hotels Limited
- Grand Resort Bad Ragaz AG
- Harrison Hot Springs Resort & Spa Corp.
- Lanserhof GmbH
- Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)
- Massage Envy Franchising LLC
- Planet Beach Franchising Corporation
- Rancho La Puerta Inc.
- Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas (InterContinental Hotels Group).
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, end-user and region
Breakup by Type:
- Salon Spa
- Hotel and Resort Spa
- Medical Spa
- Destination Spa
- Thermal Spring Spa
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Male
- Female
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
